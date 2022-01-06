PIS-PASEP has new value confirmed for payment from January 2022; check out · Mediamax Newspaper

THE PIS-PASEP paid to workers who receive up to two minimum wages has a confirmed adjustment for payments in 2022. This is because the allowance is based on the value of the minimum wage, that is, it may be up to BRL 1.2 thousand. About 23 million workers in the country are entitled to the benefit.

For the next calendar, which should be defined shortly, the values ​​vary from BRL 101 to BRL 1,212 and will be credited to those who worked with formal employment in the base year 2020. This year, double payment may occur, if the federal government approves the PIS-PASEP for the year 2021.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment — which the council is linked to — the definition of the calendar will take place at the next Codefat meeting. “As approved in Codefat Resolution 896 of March 23, 2021, the calendar will be submitted to the Council for approval in January 2022. The meeting is to take place coming soon“, according to the folder.

It was at this Codefat meeting last year, for example, that it was defined that, in 2021, there would be no payment of the salary bonus. As a result, workers who are entitled to the benefit have two PIS-PASEP accumulated to receive. There is a possibility that the amounts will be distributed this year, making the total paid reach up to R$ 2.4 thousand.

Who will receive PIS-PASEP from January 2022?

According to the decision of Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund), the payment schedule starts January 2022 and extends to June 2023.

However, the government has not yet defined the payment schedule of the 2022 salary bonus. There is an expectation that it may be according to the month of the worker’s birthday.

In short, to have access to the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, the citizen needs to fit in the following requirements:

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

In addition, the worker may have received a maximum of two minimum wages per month, on average;

Parallel to this, the citizen must be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Finally, the company where the worker works needs to correctly report the data to the government.

How much will I get from PIS-PASEP?

Remember that the allowance is proportional to the number of months worked, Look:

Anyone who worked a month should receive — R$ 100

Anyone who worked for two months should receive — R$ 200

Anyone who worked for three months should receive — R$ 300

Those who worked four months should receive — R$ 400

Anyone who worked for five months should receive — R$ 500

Anyone who worked for six months should receive — R$600

Those who worked seven months should receive — R$700

Those who worked for eight months should receive — R$ 800

Those who worked for nine months should receive — R$900

Those who worked for ten months should receive — R$1,000

Those who worked for eleven months should receive — BRL 1,100

Anyone who worked twelve months should receive — R$ 1,200

The same is true for base year 2021. In this case, you must add the values ​​of the two years to know the total to which you are entitled.