PIS/Pasep salary allowance: see government calendar | Economy

The schedule of payments for this year’s PIS/Pasep salary bonus, presented by the federal government, will be voted on and approved by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat​) this Friday (7). These payments refer to the base year 2020.

The information was confirmed by Canindé Pegado, director-incumbent and president of Codefat for the 2019-2020 period.

The government defines the dates for payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, but disclosure depends on approval by the board.

Codefat is made up of representatives of the government, workers and employers.

The calendars are as follows:

wanted by g1, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare informed that the calendar of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the base year 2020 will be officially released only after the approval of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat).

The ministry also informed that, this year, only the payment of the benefit referring to the base year 2020 is foreseen.

About 23 million workers are entitled to the salary bonus.

Codefat approved a resolution that changes the PIS/Pasep payment schedule. Thus, workers who should receive the 2020 wage bonus from the second half of 2021 will only have access to payment in 2022.

In recent years, payment began in the second semester of each year and ended in the first semester of the following year, according to the worker’s month of birth, in the case of PIS, or the final digit of the civil servant’s enrollment, in the case of Pasep. Payment will now begin in the first half of the following fiscal year. In other words, the 2022 calendar, base year 2020, will start in February 2022.

The payment for base year 2021 will only be made in 2023, says the ministry.

“According to the decision of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) in March 2021, the data referring to the base year 2021 delivered by employers in the Annual RAIS will be the object of operational procedures for identifying workers entitled to salary allowance, which will be carried out between the month of October 2022 and January 2023, and payment will be made according to the payment schedule to be published by Codefat in January 2023. Thus, in accordance with the legal regulations in force , in 2022 there will only be payment referring to the base year 2020”, he informs.

According to official figures, the change in the calendar represented savings of R$7.45 billion in expenses in 2021. According to the government, the change was necessary to avoid non-compliance with accounting and financial rules, preventing expenses from being shared in two years.

320 thousand did not withdraw payment for the base year 2019

The payment for the calendar 2020-2021, base year 2019, ended on June 30th. 320,423 workers did not withdraw the allowance, totaling R$ 208.5 million, according to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

Workers who failed to withdraw by the deadline must wait for the next calendar.

Under Codefat’s rules, the beneficiary is guaranteed the right to the allowance for a period of five years and accruals are deposited in the following calendar.

Payment of the 2020 salary bonus is postponed to 2022

Those who received, on average, up to two minimum monthly wages with a formal contract and had paid employment for at least 30 days in the base year of payment are entitled to a salary bonus.

It is also necessary to be enrolled in the PIS-Pasep for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for private sector workers, and the final registration number, for public servants.

The PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

The value of the salary bonus can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the salary bonus will vary from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked for the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount.

To withdraw the PIS allowance, workers who have a Citizen’s Card and a registered password can go to Caixa’s ATMs or to a lottery shop. If you do not have a Citizen’s Card, you can receive the amount at any Caixa branch, upon presentation of an identification document.

Information about the PIS can be obtained by calling Caixa’s 0800-726-02-07 telephone number. The worker can also make a query on the website http://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial/ or on the CAIXA Trabalhador app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) in hand.