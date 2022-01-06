PlayStation VR2 to have 4K image and exclusive game from Horizon Zero Dawn | dogs

PlayStation VR2 is the name of the new generation of Sony VR glasses for PlayStation 5 (PS5). The news was revealed this last Tuesday (5), during the CES 2022 , along with a spin-off from Horizon Zero Dawn called Horizon Call of the Mountain, designed to take advantage of peripheral technologies. Among the highlights of the device are support for 4K HDR resolution, eye tracking and greater immersion with vibration in the headset itself. There are still no details on pricing or release date in Brazil, however.

1 of 3 PlayStation VR2 is the name of Sony’s next generation virtual reality glasses; in the image the PlayStation VR — Photo: Disclosure/Sony PlayStation VR2 is the name of Sony’s next generation virtual reality glasses; in the image the PlayStation VR — Photo: Disclosure/Sony

According to early information, the PlayStation VR2 offers a 110º field of view compared to its predecessor’s 100º, plus accelerated rendering and 3D Audio. Its screens are OLED with 2000×2040 resolution per eye, with refresh rates at 90/120Hz to provide more fluid images.

Unlike the previous model, the PlayStation VR2 promises an easier installation, using just a Type-C USB cable to connect to the PS5. In addition, the new peripheral eliminates the need for external cameras, as the headset itself has built-in cameras and sensors to detect the player’s movements and the direction he is looking.

2 of 3 PlayStation VR2 Sense will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers — Photo: Disclosure/Sony PlayStation VR2 Sense will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers — Photo: Disclosure/Sony

With the new eye tracking feature, eye movement itself will be able to apply in-game commands to create a greater sense of immersion. The headset also has its own motor to cause vibrations, similar to DualSense. The idea, according to Sony, is that the player is able to feel the character’s accelerated pulse in moments of tension, for example.

The PlayStation VR2 controllers also received details, including the official name: PlayStation VR2 Sense. As well as the PS5 controller, they support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to convey different sensations depending on the game’s events. The controls also have a USB Type-C port and communicate with the console via Bluetooth 5.1. At the end of the article, you can find the specifications

Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite, responsible for Playroom, Horizon Call of the Mountain is the first game announced exclusively for PlayStation VR2. Companies haven’t released many details yet, but gamers can expect great visual fidelity and an experience that takes advantage of new hardware technologies.

3 out of 3 Horizon Call of the Mountain is first confirmed game for PlayStation VR2 — Photo: Press Release/PlayStation Horizon Call of the Mountain is first confirmed game for PlayStation VR2 — Photo: Press Release/PlayStation

The story will be told from the perspective of a new character, who has not yet been revealed. Despite this, players must also encounter Aloy, protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West. Other familiar faces should also appear throughout the experience. A brief trailer that highlights the visuals and a little bit of the world already known by fans was released and can be seen below:

PlayStation VR2 technical specifications display method OLED Resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye update rate 90 Hz, 120 Hz lens separation Adjustable Field of vision Approx. 110 degrees Sensors Motion sensor: six-axis motion detection system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer); ​Accessory sensor: proximity IR sensor cameras Four cameras for headset and tracking control​; IR camera for eye tracking Reply Headset vibration Communication with PS5 USB Type C audio Input: built-in microphone; output: stereo headphone connector

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controls Specifications buttons [Direita]​ PS button, radio button, action buttons (circle/cross), R1 button, R2 button, right control/R3 button; [Esquerda]​ PS button, create button, action buttons (triangle/square), L1 button, L2 button, right control/R3 button Detection/tracking Motion sensor: six-axis motion detection system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​; capacitive sensor: finger touch detection LED IV: position tracking Reply Trigger effect (on R2/L2 button), tactile response (by a single actuator per unit) Door USB Type C Communication Bluetooth version 5.1 Drums Built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery