Political dispute in 2022 will determine the direction of the stock exchange sectors | Variable income

In addition to the expected change in monetary policy in developed economies, with the already programmed interest rate hikes, mainly in the United States, the sectors of the Brazilian stock market will experience a 2022 marked by political dispute , according to market analysts. The return of ideological polarity, as occurred in 2018, will bring strong volatility and may alienate the investor, mainly foreigners, from taking risks in Brazil, leading to a likely strengthening of positions in fixed income .

For those who don’t want to miss any opportunity that arises in the middle of this hazy path, the blue chips (shares linked to large companies, with consolidated performance in their sectors of activity, high liquidity and solid financial and operating results) should be the safest – or least unsafe – attraction, with special attention to exporters, dollarized.

2021 received the 2020 bill

“In 2021, markets dealt with the consequences of all the measures that were adopted in 2020, due to the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, both in developed and emerging countries, which made their monetary policies more flexible, with interest reductions and various monetary and fiscal incentive programs”, he summarizes Philip Villegas, strategist of Great Investments. “But everything has a price and the bill arrives.”

The results of this equation were bottlenecks in production chains, mismatch between supply and demand and inflation. “The year was more difficult for emerging countries, which had to deal with the issue of economic growth, which was less affected in developed countries, which were a little more careful with regard to liquidity, but it is a fact that inflation has affected all countries”, emphasizes Villegas.

In Brazil, specific facts ended up intensifying the negative scenario: the PEC dos Precatórios, Auxílio Brasil and the spending ceiling crisis. “It was a ‘surprise’ that generated a breach of confidence between investors and the government, which took advantage of the second half of the year to focus on 2022, with a view to the presidential elections, with measures to increase its popularity”, says Villegas.

2022: (very) uncertain future

The international scene will set a part of the tone in the attractiveness of risky assets in Brazil, specifically in the stock market. The resumption of a more contractionary monetary policy, especially in the United States, should encourage the flight of foreign capital from emerging countries.

This movement will be particularly driven by the national political scenario, in addition to the role of the Central Bank, continuing the cycle of high Selic, the basic interest rate – strongly favoring fixed income.

“The political scenario is still very open in relation to candidacies”, points out Villegas. “With every survey in which a more pro-market name stands out will translate into greater attractiveness for Brazilian assets. And vice versa.”

The Genial strategist’s recommendation is “have a conservative posture, with good investments in fixed income”. However, if the investor “does not want to be left out of variable income and miss out on good opportunities that may happen, even in this scenario of great uncertainty, the best allocations are in large companies, the blue chips, within consolidated sectors, that somehow manage to detach themselves from the Brazilian economy, that is, the exporters, dollarized, which may present a lower volatility”.

Despite having a very different scenario due to increased competition, banks are also a sector that can be attractive, according to Villegas, but there are some factors that can negatively influence the sector. “Banks are the gateway for foreign investors, but also the exit”, he points out. “The electoral scenario can weigh a lot on this movement. Furthermore, the scenario for credit should also get a little more difficult, given the increase in the level of indebtedness of families.”

“Our purchase focus is on companies exposed to non-discretionary consumption, that is, basic consumption, which should occur even with lower disposable income and higher interest rates”, states Thomas Awad, founding partner of the manager 3R Investments, reinforcing that the positions will depend a lot on “how to design the election result”. In the opposite direction, he points to the sale of shares in sectors “very sensitive to credit and/or interest, or sectors in which competition is very high”.

“a possible victory of a third way candidate would most likely be a catalyst positive, because it represents a real change., with greater rationality, a more realistic economic vision and the drive to carry out a minimum of reforms that are more than necessary”, says Awad .

Like Villegas, Awad also recommends a defensive stance for investors, “focusing on capital preservation, prepared for the worst, and in opportunities of relative value, but be prepared to switch to a more optimistic bias, if conditions prove favorable.”

also for Phil Soares, head of stock analysis at Orama, “2022 will be a year with a reduced perspective of activity, both because of the recently increased interest rates, and because of events such as elections and the World Cup [de futebol]”. For him, the high volatility that the political scenario should bring will more strongly affect state-owned companies such as Petrobras and Eletrobras, is with the privatization process still in process.

Soares also reinforces that Commodity companies “should benefit from the high dollar and high prices for their products”. He bet on retail and consumer companies, especially those with less income in reais. Sectors of essential services such as gas, electricity and sanitation, in addition to the banking sector, should have less volatility, in the assessment of the Órama analyst.