Poo Fundo, in the south of Minas, confirms the first cases of ‘flurone’ in MG – Gerais

In Juiz de Fora, there are 3 suspected cases (photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press)

The Municipality of Poo Fundo, municipality of Sul de Minas, confirmed this Wednesday (5/1), three cases of double infection by COVID-19 and the flu virus – a situation popularly known as flurona. However, the State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) does not confirm any case in the state. “Two cases of flurone were detected by the Poo Fundense laboratory this Tuesday. Another case, detected on Monday, of a patient from Machado,” stated the note published on the city hall’s social networks.

Also according to the local administration, all are with very mild and isolated symptoms.

This Tuesday (4/1), the Municipality of Juiz de Fora informed that it received two more notifications from a private laboratory about the possibility of a case of flurona, as the double infection by COVID-19 and Influenza is called.

In total, there are three cases in epidemiological investigations.

According to the office of the municipal administration of Juiz de Fora, the two new cases were notified yesterday by a private laboratory in the city.

The municipal administration, however, did not inform the sex, age and health status of the patients, but emphasized that the investigation of the case is ongoing.



Flurona

The double contagion is popularly known as flurone. It is a designation defined from the terms “flu” (flu, in English) and “rona” (from coronavirus).

What does the Government of Minas say

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) informed that, until this Wednesday (01/05/), there is no confirmed case of co-infection by SARS-COV-2 and Influenza in Minas Gerais. SES-MG also informs that there are six suspected cases under investigation. Details of notifications under investigation will be disclosed in due course, if confirmed.

SES-MG also emphasizes the importance of maintaining health protocols for both Covid-19 and influenza: constant hand washing, mask use, social distancing and vaccination.

(With information Bruno Luis Barros – Special for MS)