Popcorn Time, Netflix’s pirate competitor, closes due to lack of users

Popcorn Time, which has gained millions of users around the world by illicitly offering free access to movies and series, ended its activities on Tuesday (4).

Users who tried to log into the service were faced with a farewell message and a graph of accesses from the past few years.

There is also the sad figure of a popcorn bucket, replacing the traditional website logo, which was represented by a happy expression.​ In the image is written the expression “Rest in Peace” (RIP), or “rest in peace”, in free translation, referring to the end of the platform.

The pirated application, which managed to attract millions of users around the world, has not withstood the low demand of recent years. Confirmation of completion came after an email sent by the streaming developers to the news agency Bloomberg.

Launched in 2014, streaming soon gained a huge fan base, for its free content and ease of use, annoying industry giants. In 2015, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings even named the pirated service as one of the main competitors of the platform he runs.

As was to be expected, the software has faced several lawsuits since its debut due to piracy of movies and series, even being interrupted on some occasions.

The platform’s original creators abandoned the project about a year after its launch, precisely because of various legal issues. However, being open source, the application continued to be powered by other developers.

With the popularization of subscriptions and the arrival of new legal options on the market, interest in Popcorn Time began to diminish over time. A graphic posted on the “Netflix Pirate” website shows a sharp reduction in Google search for the program.