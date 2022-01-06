Pope Francis criticizes the “replacement” of children by cats and dogs: “Egoism”; watch

At his first general audience in 2022, Pope Francis made a speech in support of parenthood and adoption. On the other hand, the pontiff lamented that pets sometimes take the place of children. The religious leader classified such “replacement” as “selfishness”.

“Today we see a form of selfishness. We see that some do not want to have children. sometimes there is only one [filho] and stop there, but there are dogs and cats that occupy this place”, he said, in the Paul 6th room of the Vatican. “It might make people laugh, but it’s reality. This denial of fatherhood and motherhood diminishes us, takes away our humanity, civilization ages and lacks humanity, because it loses the richness of fatherhood and motherhood. And our homeland suffers, because it has no children”, continued.

Francisco lamented the “dramatic drop in the birth rate” of many Western countries, leaving behind the call for people to have children or adopt children. “Having a child is always a risk, whether [biológico] or adopted. But more risky is not having. More risky is denying paternity, denying maternity, whether real or spiritual”, hit the key.

The pope also praised the adoption, saying that the choice “is among the highest forms of love and parenthood”, and stressed that it is not “a secondary bond”. Citing orphaned children, Franciso also asked that institutions facilitate adoption processes. “You shouldn’t be afraid to choose the path of adoption, to take the ‘risk’ of foster care. I hope that institutions are always ready to help in this regard, seriously observing, but also simplifying the procedures necessary to make the dream of so many little ones who need a family, and so many spouses who want to give love to come true”, mentioned.

At the end of the general audience, the pontiff watched several circus acts performed by clowns, jugglers, dancers and musicians. Watch the video below [fala sobre pets a partir de 19:45]:

