Pope Francis criticizes those who stop having children to raise dogs and cats – World

THE Pope Francis criticized, this Wednesday (5), the decisions of people who abstain from having children and prefer to raise dogs and cats. According to the pontiff, civilization thus loses the “richness” of fatherhood and motherhood, highlighted by him as the “fullness in a person’s life”.

“Many couples don’t have children because they don’t want to, or just one, but they have dogs and cats that take their children’s place. This denial of motherhood and fatherhood diminishes us, take away our humanity“, he said.

According to the news agency loop, the pontiff’s statement came amid an alert for a “demographic winter” caused by falling birth rates. The pontiff added that, in addition to the loss of “wealth”, “the motherland that has no children is suffering”.

According to the newspaper Brazilian mail, Francisco also asked the institutions to facilitate the adoption processes — in this way, the dream of children who need families and that of couples who want to take them in could come true.

“Having a child is always a risk, whether natural or adopted. But more risky is not having one. More risky is denying paternity, denying motherhood, whether real or spiritual,” insisted Francisco, according to the news agency AFP.

birth fall

Pope Francis has already cited the scenario of “demographic winter” in one of his last speeches of 2021. “It seems that many have lost the illusion of going ahead with children. Think about it, it’s a tragedy,” lamented the religious leader at the time.

The National Institute of Statistics (Istat) — an agency similar to the IBGE, in Brazil — released, in November 2020, a study on the country’s population. According to the survey, the number of Italians could drop 20% over the next five decades.

Thus, the population of Italy would reach 47.6 million inhabitants in 2070. Currently, the country has 59.6 million people.

The projection is based on current demographic trends in Italy. In 2020, the European country registered 404.1 thousand births, the lowest number in your history, according to loop.

Before you go, how about getting updated with the most important news of the day? Access the DN Telegram and follow what is happening in Brazil and in the world with just one click: https://t.me/diario_do_nordeste