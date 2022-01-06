Pope Francis says that replacing children with cats and dogs is a sign of ‘selfishness’

Statements were given during the General Audience at the Vatican this Wednesday, 5; pontiff asserted that denying paternity ‘takes humanity’ from the world

EFE/EPA/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / POOL Pope Francis criticized people who have dogs and cats in place of children



In statements given during the General Audience at the Vatican this Wednesday, the 5th, the Pope Francis criticized those couples who have dogs and cats in place of children. “Today we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people don’t want to have children. Sometimes they only have one and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of those kids. This makes people laugh, but it’s reality,” he said. Francisco considered that the “denial of paternity and maternity” is something that “takes away our humanity” and harms countries. This is not the first time the pontiff has publicly commented on the matter: in 2014, in conversation with the newspaper “Il Messigero“, he said that having animals as a way to replace children is a “phenomenon of cultural degradation” in the world and said that the act signals that people are looking for easier and “less complex relationships than those of parents and children”.