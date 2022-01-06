Pope: Like the Magi, let us dream, seek, adore

In the homily for the Solemnity of the Epiphany, Pope Francis reminds us that “we are what we want. Because it’s the desires that drive life further. Like the Magi, let us lift our heads, let us listen to the desire of the heart, let us follow the star that God makes shine upon us”

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

On the Feast of the Epiphany, Pope Francis presided over the celebration of Holy Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. In his homily he said that the journey of the Magi to Bethlehem leads us to ask ourselves: “What made these men from the East go on a journey?” “They were and sages and astrologers – he continued – they had fame and wealth; in possession of such cultural, social and economic security, they could accommodate themselves to what they had and knew, letting themselves be at ease. But not; they let themselves be disturbed by a question and a sign: “Where is [Aquele] that was born?”. As Benedict XVI said, they were “people with restless hearts, they were inquirers of God”.

Star oriented

“But this healthy restlessness, which led you to pilgrimage, where does it come from? Of desire. Here is your inner secret: knowing how to desire. Let us meditate on this”, Francisco affirms that “desiring means keeping alive the fire that burns within us and urges us to seek beyond the immediate, beyond visible things”. And he says that this is because God made us like this: drenched in desire; oriented, like the Magi, to the stars”.

“We are what we want. Because it is the desires that broaden our gaze and drive life further, beyond a repetitive and tired faith, beyond the fear of taking risks, of striving for others and for the good”

We need desire as a Church



“As in the case of the Magi, our journey through life and our journey of faith also need a desire, an inner impulse”. And Francis says we need this as a Church. “It would be good to ask ourselves: at what point are we on the journey of faith? Aren’t we stuck for a long time now, parked in a conventional, external, formal religion, which no longer warms the heart and no longer changes life?”. “In our lives and in our societies, the crisis of faith is also about the disappearance of the desire for God,” the Pope recalled. day by day, without questioning what God wants from us”.

And Francisco suggests:

“Today is a good day to get back to craving. How to make? Let’s go to the Magi’s ‘desire school’. Let’s fix the steps you take and take some lessons”

desire school

“First of all – he explains – they leave when the star appears: they teach us that it is always necessary to leave again each day, both in life and in faith, because faith is not an armor that immobilizes, but a fascinating journey, a movement continuous and restless, always looking for God”.

“Then the Magi in Jerusalem ask: they ask where the Child is. They teach us that we need questions, to listen carefully to the questions of the heart, of conscience”.

“Furthermore, the Pope continued explaining how to find the desire, “the Magi defy Herod. They teach us that we need a courageous, prophetic faith, one that is not afraid to challenge the dark logics of power, becoming a seed of justice and fraternity in a society where, even today, many ‘heroes’ sow death and massacre the poor and innocent people, in the indifference of the crowd”.











“Finally, the Magi return by another path: they provoke us to travel new roads. It is the creativity of the Spirit, who always does new things. It is also one of the tasks of the Synod: to walk in joint listening, so that the Spirit may suggest to us new paths, paths to bring the Gospel to the hearts of those who are indifferent”.

At the culmination of the journey of the Magi, however, there is a crucial moment: having arrived at their destination, they saw the Child and “prostrating themselves, they worshiped Him”. They love it. Let’s remember this:

“The journey of faith only finds impetus and fulfillment in the presence of God. Only if we regain the taste of adoration will the desire be renewed”

Concluding the Pope said: “Here, like the Magi, we will be sure that even in the darkest nights a star shines. It is the star of Jesus, who comes to take care of our fragile humanity. Let us set out on the path towards Him”. “Like the Magi, let us lift our heads, let us listen to the desire of the heart, let us follow the star that God makes shine upon us. As restless investigators, let us remain open to God’s surprises. Let’s dream, seek, adore”.