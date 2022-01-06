Presenter calls Ivete Sangalo a “slut” when defending Bolsonaro

Former Natal councilor and Band RN presenter, Luiz Almir, made a series of offensive comments to Ivete Sangalo, after the singer supported a protest choir to Bolsonaro, during a concert he performed in the northeastern state. In a video that went viral on social networks, it is possible to see the professional, who also runs the program O Povo no Rádio, on 96 FM, calling the artist a live tramp.

“No one has the right to go sing, join the people who pay to see the show of a woman who is already in decay, old, ugly, weak, and the slut keeps sending the highest authority in the country to take it in the c*, in full microphone in a five-star hotel”, he detonated.

Almir also suggests that the singer should be expelled from the hotel where she stayed. “The slut Ivete ‘Sangala’ comes to do a show to earn money from the beasts of Rio Grande do Norte, in a five-star hotel, whose owner must be irresponsible too, because if it was in my hotel, I’d put her to outside. And she kept singing and shouting: ‘Send Bolsonaro to take it in the c*, I’m not listening’. And the people screaming, the sick leftists screaming,” he continued.

“That’s my protest to this little fifth-rate singer. Stay in Bahia”, completed Luiz Almir, also saying that Bolsonaro was the one who sent millions of reais to help the victims of the rains in the state of Bahia.

