Pressure from solar system formation disk may have affected planets

Even before the planets in the Solar System formed, the Sun was surrounded by rings of high-pressure gas and dust, which are perhaps responsible for the architecture of our system. That’s the conclusion of a new study led by Rice University astrophysicist André Izidoro, in which he and his colleagues worked through hundreds of simulations of the formation of the Solar System.

Izidoro noted that if superearths (rocky exoplanets larger than Earth and smaller than subneptunes) are common in other systems, then it makes sense to think that it would be natural to have one in our Solar System. “We proposed that the pressure spikes produced disconnected reserves of disk material in the inner and outer solar system, and regulated how much material would be left over for the inner solar planets,” he said.

The peaks that Izidoro mentioned were used in the model. These are three high-pressure bands, formed in the disk of gas and dust that surrounded the young Sun. These “peaks” have already been observed in stellar disks with rings around distant stars, and the study explained how these collisions and rings may have affected the architecture of the Solar System.

Image from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope, showing rings around the star HD163296 (Image: Reproduction/Andrea Isella/Rice University)

For decades, scientists believed that the gas and dust of protoplanetary disks became less and less dense, taking on a smoother, smoother structure—yet simulations showed that planets are less likely to form in such disks. “In a smooth disk, all solid particles should have been dragged in quickly, being lost in the star,” explained Andrea Isella, co-author of the study.

Something has to stop this movement so the material can accumulate and form planets. As particles move faster than the surrounding gas in these structures, they are affected by a wind in the opposite direction, heading towards the star. In the case of peaks, the pressure of the gas increases, the gas molecules move faster and the solid particles are no longer affected by the wind; with this, dust can accumulate in the pressure areas.

In the model, Izidoro and his colleagues found that pressure spikes formed in the early Solar System in three different regions; in them, the particles would have released large amounts of vaporized gas. In the simulations, the pressure peaks in silicate, water and carbon monoxide sublimation lines created three different rings.

In the silicate part, silicon dioxide turned to vapor and produced the closest ring, which would give rise to Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. The middle ring formed in a region with a temperature high enough for the ice to be vaporized, while the farthest was the carbon monoxide line.

Representation of the three planetesimal formation rings; vaporization of silicates, water and carbon monoxide, at the top, formed the pressure peaks (Image: Reproduction/Rajdeep Dasgupta)

The protoplanetary disks cool down over time, so the lines of sublimation would have migrated towards the Sun—and the result is dust accumulating on planetesimals that would later coalesce to form planets. “Our model shows that pressure spikes can concentrate dust, and they can function as factories for planetesimals,” explained Izidoro.

Ultimately, the model correctly predicted that Mars should have about 10 percent of Earth’s mass because it was formed in a less massive region of the disk. The simulations indicated that the middle ring would be responsible for preventing material from the outer Solar System from entering the inner one, and also showed the Asteroid Belt in the correct location.

Source: Nature Astronomy; Via: Rice University