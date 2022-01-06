Prime Gaming offers nine free games and loots in January 2022 | Action games

Amazon Prime Gaming unveiled its free games for the month of January. Games include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, to be redeemed from the Origin digital store, and World War Z: Aftermath and Total War: WARHAMMER, to be redeemed from the Epic Games Store. In addition, users can also enjoy titles such as Two Point Hospital, Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, In Other Waters, Paper Beast and Abandon Ship via the Amazon Games app. All games are now available to Amazon Prime subscribers, a subscription service that costs R$9.90 per month.

In addition to free games, subscribers can also have access to exclusive content (loots). In Valorant the service offers a spray of coins, while in League of Legends: Wild Rift users have access to the Random Ornament Chest. Other examples are the Protective Pack in Fall Guys and Thespian pack in New World, as well as other freebies available.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In this acclaimed game set in the Star Wars universe, players take on the role of Cal Kestis, a padawan who finds himself hunted by the Empire after the fall of the Jedi. The game was known for its inspirations from famous titles, such as the deep combat system inspired by Dark Souls to face Stormtroopers, alien beasts and Inquisitors. There is also great reference to classic adventure games like Metroid and Castlevania, with a progressive exploration style in which new areas become accessible as the player acquires new skills.

Based on the world of the World War Z book and movie, the World War Z game brings multiplayer online challenges where users must face hordes of zombies that move like a swarm through the levels. Each player can choose different classes to compose a team of four and face the creatures in places like New York, Moscow, Marseilles, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Additionally, new scenarios make up the game in the Aftermath expansion, such as the Vatican in Rome and Kamtchatka in Russia.

The classic Total War strategy franchise joins the Warhammer fantasy series to create a curious game that mixes turn-based strategy with real-time battles in a brutal fantasy world. In the game, users can choose from different factions such as Bretonnia, Empire, Dwarfs, Vampire Counts and Greenskins, each with their own units and a different gameplay style that reflects their personalities.

From the creators of Theme Hospital, the Two Point Hospital game reimagines several ideas from the classic game with a new look to create a fun hospital simulator. Patients come up with strange and funny illnesses to be treated, such as suddenly their heads turn into a light bulb. It is up to the player to manage his hospital well to bring effective treatments, in addition to charging a fair price for them. With each successful administration, the user can advance to new hospitals with even greater challenges.

In this remastering of one of Quantic Dream’s first adventure games, now known for titles like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, players will follow in the footsteps of a killer taken by a supernatural force and two detectives investigating his case. The game has a deep story where the user will have to make decisions and offers different endings according to their actions. The game was originally released in 2005 and its remastered version on PC adds improved graphics and joystick support, as well as restoring censored portions of the original version.

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

The official game of the World Rally Championship brings rally racing with a great influence of physics in its gameplay. Some of the most famous cars are also part of the circuits, with brands like Hyundai, Toyota, Citroen and Ford. The game has the official FIA license with 55 official teams, including WRC 2 and WRC Junior drivers, competing for 52 stages of the World Championship, in addition to 13 special stages with more than 15 minutes of race.

