Private tournament, party and deportation: Djoko’s controversies in the pandemic – 06/01/2022

The name of tennis player Novak Djokovic returned to the pages of newspapers and websites around the world. The reason, once again, is related to their controversial positions on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination against covid-19.

Now, he is the protagonist of a diplomatic issue, even involving authorities in Australia and Serbia. That’s because the tennis player had been refused a visa to enter the country of Oceania for lack of proof that he had been vaccinated against covid-19 and was deported. As a result, he will not be able to compete in the Australian Open, the tournament of which he is the current champion. According to Reuters, he would be filing a preliminary injunction to prevent his expulsion from the country.

Before leaving for Australia, the Serb said that the local government had granted him an “exceptional permit”, which would exempt him from proving that he was vaccinated against covid — a requirement for all athletes. On Tuesday (4), the Australian Open justified that the “medical exception” granted to the player “was approved after a rigorous process that involved two separate panels of experts”, it said in a statement. The athlete’s argument for not having taken the vaccine was not informed.

Djoko even traveled to Australia but was stranded for hours at Melbourne airport after authorities pointed out health inconsistencies in his visa. Finally, the state government of Victoria rejected the Serb’s request for entry into the country.

The next day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed that Djokovic must prove he had a genuine medical exemption for not being vaccinated against covid-19 to participate in the Australian Open and threatened to expel the Serb.

“We look forward to his presentation and the evidence he provides us to support it. If the evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated any differently to anyone and will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic. None.” , said Scott Morrison.

And by the way, the medical justifications did not convince the Australian government. It did not help Serbia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovi to ask the ambassador in Canberra, the Australian capital, to intercede on Djoko’s behalf, and not even the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, to rule on the case, accusing Australia of “embarrassing” the tennis player and saying that the country European is “studying all measures” to help the Serb.

Morrison confirmed early last night (GMT) that the tennis player’s visa was cancelled. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. Nobody is above those rules. Our strong border policies have been instrumental in Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world due to covid,” he said.

But this is not the first controversy involving the Serb and his positions regarding the pandemic and the covid-19 vaccine.

Championship and party organization

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Croatian Nino Serdarusic in Adria Tour tournament

In June 2020, the Serb organized a tennis tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, while ATP competitions were suspended because of the pandemic.

The exhibition tournament drew attention for having received an audience, for not having social distance and for having many people without protective masks in the stands. Dominic Thiem was the champion, defeating Filip Krajinovic in the final, who had eliminated the country’s great idol in the semifinals.

Later, on the same weekend, the tennis player was criticized for throwing a party with crowds at a nightclub in the Serbian capital. He justified that both the tournament and the party were following the country’s health recommendations.

After the competition, Djokovic, his wife Jelena and other participants such as Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Croatian Borna Coric, Serbian Viktor Troicki, Dimitrov’s coach, and two members of Djoko’s team: Goran Ivanisevic, his coach, and Marco Panichi , physical trainer, tested positive for covid-19. On the networks, the Serb came to be mocked with the nickname Djokovid.

Vaccine claims

By April 2020, Djokovic had already participated in many lives with other athletes and personalities. In one of them, he revealed that he was against the vaccine and said that he would not know what to do if he was forced to be immunized in order to compete again.

Then, in August, he said that his claim had been taken out of context, denied that it was antivaccine and explained that he criticized mandatory immunization.

“My question with vaccines is whether someone is forcing me to put something in my body. That I don’t want. For me it’s unacceptable. I’m not against vaccination of any kind because who am I to talk about vaccines when there are people who are in the medicine saving lives around the world? I’m sure there are vaccines that have few side effects that have helped people and helped prevent the transmission of some infections around the world,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

In the same interview, however, he questioned the effectiveness of immunizers, especially those available against covid.

“How are we expecting this [vacinas] solve our problem when this coronavirus is mutating regularly from what I understand?”

Besides him, Jelena, Djoko’s wife was blocked by Instagram after sharing false information that the coronavirus is transmitted by 5G mobile internet technology.