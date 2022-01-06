Property values ​​increased 5.29% in 2021

The price of residential properties in the country rose 5.29% in 2021, according to the FipeZap index. It is the biggest adjustment since 2014, when the increase was 6.70%.

The survey carried out by Fipe (Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas) takes into account the average price of finished apartments in 50 Brazilian cities based on Internet advertisements.

The increase in 2021 was registered in 47 of the 50 cities monitored. In most of them, however, the increase was lower than inflation.

The biggest highs of the year

Itajaí (SC): +23.77% Itapema (SC): +23.57% Balneário Camboriú (SC): +21.21% Vila Velha (ES): +20.24% Vitória (ES): +19.86% Maceió (AL): +18.50% São José (SC): +18.16% Florianópolis (SC): +15.74% Curitiba (PR): +15.41% Goiânia (GO): +13.70%

In December, the index rose 0.48%, after increasing 0.53% in November. The biggest readjustments in the last month occurred in:

Balneário Camboriú (SC): +2.94% São José (SC): +2.70% São José dos Campos (SP): +2.55% Vila Velha (ES): +2.36% Maceió (AL): +2.17% Pellets (RS): +2.02% Florianópolis (SC): +1.56% Itapema (SC): +1.29% Curitiba (PR): +1.25% Goiânia (GO): +1.13%

The average price per square meter, based on the values ​​announced in December, was R$7,874.

Eight cities were above this value, with São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro at the top of the list of the most expensive square meter in the country.

Value per square meter