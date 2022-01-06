PS Store Party Promotion is updated with new offers

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

PS Store started the Promotion for the Parties on December 22nd. We had made a news item warning readers at the time.

Now, new offers have been added to the promotion. It’s still the same promotion (not a new one) and the PS Store doesn’t make it clear what exactly was added. However, there are 480 new items at a discount.

Previously, many offers from this promotion would end today (January 5th), while others would only end on January 19th. Now, therefore, we have the new offers and the ones that were already in effect – all ending on January 19th.

As there are several new offers and the PS Prices website has not updated at the time of this post, we recommend that check out the new promotions on the PS Deals website. It is worth remembering again that discounts when verified directly on the PS Store will be mixed with offers that were already in progress.

Among the games on sale we can mention Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Great Adventure, The Nioh Collection, Jett: The Far Shore, Toem, Twelve Minutes, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, The Touryst, World War Z: Aftermath, Chernobylite, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, The Procession to Calvary, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition and much more.