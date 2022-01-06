PT’s criticisms of the labor reform and Mantega’s article generate reactions from economists and political leaders

SAO PAULO — Recent demonstrations about what the economic program defended by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in this year’s campaign could be have generated reactions and criticisms from presidential candidates, economists and other political leaders.

On Tuesday, Lula and party chairman Gleisi Hoffmann praised the Spanish government for repealing changes to Spain’s labor legislation. Approved in 2002, the law served as a model for the 2017 Brazilian labor reform, under President Michel Temer’s government.

This Wednesday, former Minister of Planning and Finance Guido Mantega published an article in “Folha de S.Paulo” in which he defends the legacy of PT governments. Although the text warns that it does not “reflect the point of view of Lula’s candidacy”, Mantega defends that inflation must be kept under control, that industry must be resumed and that a tax reform should increase the burden of the richest.

The publication of the article had repercussions in the political environment. Presidential candidates and other leaders criticized Mantega's "economic matrix" and recalled the fact that the 2015-2016 biennium, already during the Dilma Rousseff government, was left out of the former minister's analysis. During this period, the economy began to show negative results.





When analyzing the article, economist Alexandre Schwartsman, former director of international affairs at the Central Bank, cited points in Mantega’s article that are not accurate. Commenting on an excerpt in which Mantega says that “a cursed inheritance will make the GDP of 2022 fall back to the values ​​of 2013”, Schwartsman recalls that in 2015 the GDP was already lower than that observed in 2012. “In the 12 months ended in June 2016, still under the Dilma government, the GDP was lower than in 2011,” wrote the economist.

The secretary of Projects and Strategic Actions of the São Paulo government, Rodrigo Maia, former president of the Chamber of Deputies, one of the artisans of the labor reform, also criticized the PT’s manifestations. “I find it interesting that people are so concerned about discussing the repeal of the labor reform, but they are not concerned about creating jobs for millions of unemployed and underemployed in Brazil,” he said.

Regarding Mantega’s article, he said that “the recession generated by the economic matrix of the Dilma government disappeared from the former minister’s analyses.”

Presidential candidates also manifested themselves. Ciro Gomes (PDT) stated that the article is “one of the most hypocritical and ambiguous pieces ever seen”. Sérgio Moro (Podemos) recalled that Mantega was recognized as “Post-Italy” in the spreadsheets that would be linked to Odebrecht’s bribe payment: “My or Post-Italy impression denies or omits that the new economic matrix (now will it be the brand new?!) ) generated the great recession of 2014-2016 during the PT government?”

Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo) stated that Mantega’s text shows that the PT will “repeat the same mistakes” as in the past.

Even Orlando Silva (PCdoB), an ally of the PT members, reacted on social media. “The good thing (news) is the newspaper’s edition saying that the text may not be Lula’s thought, but that of advisors. I hope it’s just a spook!’