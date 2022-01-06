Public and private hospitals in SP have hospitalizations due to Covid and flu – 01/05/2022 – Balance and Health

The simultaneous incidence of the new strain of influenza H3N2 and the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to an increase in hospitalizations and care for patients with respiratory symptoms in public and private hospitals in São Paulo.

The two viruses can cause the srag (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), a complication of the flu syndrome that is mandatory notification to the local health authority.

In the city of São Paulo, according to the SMS (Municipal Health Department), there were 978 hospitalizations due to influenza between epidemiological weeks 48 and 52 (​from November 28, 2021 to January 1, 2022). Of these, 359 took place between 12 and 18 December. The data were consulted on the Covid-19 Panel of the city of São Paulo on Tuesday (4) and are provisional.

In 2020, in the same weeks analyzed, there were only four hospitalizations due to the disease.

This Tuesday (4), at the Municipal Hospital of Brasilândia, in the north, currently facing the reception and treatment of cases of srags that are not caused by Covid, there were 121 patients hospitalized in ICU beds (intensive care unit) and 164 in the infirmary. Thus, occupancy rates were 64% for the ICU and 75% for the infirmary.

In addition to Brasilândia, the Hospital Municipal Guarapiranga, in the south, is being prepared to receive infected patients.

Regarding Covid-19, according to the SMS data, if the month of December is observed, a new increase in hospitalizations in the city of São Paulo began to be noticed in epidemiological week 49, starting on the 5th.

From December 5th to January 1st, a period comprising epidemiological weeks 49, 50, 51 and 52, there were 326 hospitalizations, according to data consulted on Tuesday.

The peak occurred in week 51, between the 19th and 25th of December, with 108 admissions. In 2020, between weeks 49 and 52, that number reached 6,552. At the time, the numbers of cases and deaths were also high.

​The information from the SMS also shows that in 1,323 hospitalized patients, srag appears as unspecified and in other 2,181 it remains under investigation. The information was also consulted on the Covid-19 Panel of the city of São Paulo on Tuesday (4) and is provisional.

The report asked the numbers of hospitalization for flu and Covid-19 also to the State Health Department, currently and in December, but the folder only provided Covid-19 of this Tuesday (4). At the time, there were 1,163 admitted to ICUs and 1,888 to the wards of hospitals in São Paulo, between suspects and confirmed.

The state also did not respond if it made available or will make available an exclusive structure for the treatment of people with flu and srag syndrome in the capital and other regions of São Paulo.

In the private network, the movement in hospitalizations for flu and Covid-19 varies.

At Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, the daily volume of emergency room care for patients with respiratory symptoms quadrupled when compared to the first week of December 2021. Of the total number of patients attended, 10% reported a positive diagnosis for influenza in the first week of the month. month. By the end of December, the positivity had risen to 30%.

In this group of respiratory symptomatics, the positivity rate for Covid-19 was, on average, 1.5% at the beginning of the month and 33% at the end of the period. On Tuesday, the institution had 35 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, three in the ICU.

Of those treated, 3% required hospitalization, 99.3% in apartments and 0.7% in ICU.

At Sabará Hospital Infantil, 506 children were treated with IVAs (upper airway infections) from December 12th to 18th. In the following week, between 19 and 25, there was a peak of 810 cases.

The hospitalizations increased from five patients, in the period from December 12th to 18th, to ten from December 19th to 25th and four between the 26th and 31st.

In Sírio-Libanês, 24 new hospitalizations due to influenza were registered between 13 and 17 December. In the period from December 31st to January 4th, there were 27 hospitalized patients with confirmed disease. Regarding Covid-19, in the first period, there were five new admissions; in the other, there were 21 patients.

At Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein there were 49 patients with Covid between December 15 and 21, and 66 between December 22 and 28. As for the hospitalized patients who were positive for influenza, the institution had 21 on Tuesday (4) — data from previous weeks were not provided.

Also sought after, the Samaritano and São Luiz hospitals did not respond to the report.

For infectologist, pediatrician and director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) Renato Kfouri, Covid’s scenario is more uncertain than that of influenza.

“the epidemic [de influenza] lasts from 4 to 6 weeks. With Covid, we learn every day with new variants, vaccines and the duration of protection. It’s an even more uncertain scenario,” he says.

Anyone who did not get the flu vaccine in 2021 should do so now, even though they know they will have little protection against the strain currently circulating, Darwin. And then you will have to be vaccinated with the new immunizing agent, scheduled for March.

​Kfouri recommends four pillars both against Covid and against the flu: vaccine, mask, distance and natural ventilation in the environments.

For Evaldo Stanislau de Araújo, infectious disease and member of the Division of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at Hospital das Clínicas, despite the high number of hospitalizations due to flu and Covid-19, it is unlikely that hospitals will become saturated again, since a large part of the population has some immunity, either from the vaccine or the infection.

Still, he believes that it is necessary to rethink patient care.

“The emergency rooms are overloaded and one of the things that has made the work very difficult is the lack of rapid diagnosis. We need to speed up and give the patient a guideline from the point of diagnosis and isolation. My fear is much more associated with the first visit, the gateway, than with the hospital network,” he says.

As for the influenza virus, in Araújo’s opinion, the epidemic should be temporary. “It is already decreasing in some regions. We have to think in the medium term for omicron and influenza in the short term. The increase in hospitalizations was already expected. First you increase the cases and then you start to see cases with more severity and complications.”

Despite the blackouts in the public notification system, there is also a perception of an increase in Covid cases after Christmas with the epidemiological participation of children.

“This delay in childhood vaccination in Brazil is criminal. We need to emphasize this with bold letters. Children should already be vaccinated”, emphasizes Araújo.

For the doctor, the cases of Covid-19 will also continue to increase due to the behavior of the population.

“I’ve seen people take the risk that it’s inevitable to get Covid right now and because of that they live life without limits. That’s a mistake. People need to understand that indoors and crowds are for wearing masks.”

When to go to the emergency room if you have flu-like symptoms?

High fever that does not go down with antipyretic

Shortness of breathe

breathing with difficulty

If you belong to risk groups (such as immunosuppressed, people over 60 years old, with a chronic disease, pregnant women or women who gave birth in less than 14 days)

What precautions should be taken in case of symptoms?

If you are feeling sick, isolate yourself and wear a mask indoors to avoid contamination from more people

To avoid crowded emergency rooms, seek medical advice via teleconsultation, if possible

Take the test to find out what it is and treat it with medication prescribed by doctors

With the collaboration of Fábio Pescarini