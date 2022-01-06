Queiroga rules out compulsory vaccination and use of CoronaVac in children: ‘No record’

Minister of Health acknowledged that Pfizer’s vaccine for children ‘is safe’, but said that it will be up to parents to decide on immunization against Covid-19: ‘We will support’

ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Minister of Health pointed out that more than 80% of the population over 12 years old is already vaccinated



the minister Marcelo Queiroga he again stated that parents will have the possibility to choose, or not, for the vaccination of their children against the Covid-19. The speech takes place one day after the public hearing held to debate the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years with vaccine gives to do, approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on December 16th. The expectation is that the final decision of the Ministry of Health on the subject to be disclosed this Wednesday, 5th, and, with that, the schedule will be released. “The Ministry has planned in advance to offer doses of pediatric vaccines to all parents who, freely, want to vaccinate their children. As soon as Anvisa granted the registration of this new presentation of the vaccine, the Ministry of Health has already requested the immunization agents and they will be made available as the industry has these immunization agents to offer to the population”, said Queiroga during an interview with Jornal da Manhã , gives Young Pan News, without giving predictions for the start of the immunization campaign.

“Every life is important and we have to take care of them all”, added the head of Health.The vaccine is safe, follows medical criteria, has been tested and has been used in the main countries”, Queiroga says that the application will not be compulsory. In other words, it will not be mandatory for children. It will be up to the parents to analyze the benefits and possible adverse effects of the application. “We are offering parents to decide to vaccinate their children and we are going to support parents so they can make the best decision,” he said, also ruling out a possible use of the CoronaVac, from the Butantan Institute, in this age group. “There is no registration with Anvisa and vaccines that are not registered with Anvisa should not be considered”, he concluded.

Still on the immunization campaign in Brazil, the minister of Health pointed out that more than 80% of the population over 12 years old is already vaccinated, which reflects the drop in the pandemic rates in the country. “Brazil’s vaccination campaign is one of the most successful in the world, this is recognized by the World Health Organization. Nobody can obscure what is happening in Brazil: a 90% drop in the number of deaths. The Unified Health System was greatly strengthened during the Bolsonaro government”, he added. According to Queiroga, the estimate is that 22 million children are able to be vaccinated against Covid-19. However, the minister says that the ministry does not know exactly what will be the parents’ adherence to vaccination.