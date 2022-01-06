Race to the pharmacy: search for vitamins and colds goes up by 150%

One of the reflexes of the H3N2 outbreak in Salvador is the increased search for vitamins or colds. There are pharmacies that registered an increase of almost 150% in the sale of these products in December, compared to November 2021. As a result, pharmacists report the difficulty in supplying these drugs.

“It was something very unexpected. We didn’t have so many sales of these products right at this time of year, when our focus is not usually flu and cold. Demand changed due to the outbreak. Comparing the month of November with December, we had an increase of 150%”, says the pharmacist Marcela Dias, who works in a drugstore located in the Pituba district.

At Farmácia Andrade, located in Rio Vermelho, this estimated growth was 85%, according to owner Nubia Andrade. “Because of this virus and because many people have not been vaccinated, it was clear that it was going to increase. Even a private hospital had a huge line for care and the pharmacy would be no different. Evidently, the prescription of antivirals, flu and vitamins increased, but there were those who went looking for them on their own”, he says.

For the businesswoman, the growth in the sale of medicines prescribed by doctors was due precisely to the greater search of people for hospital care. She claims that this is a different phenomenon from that observed in other moments of the covid-19 pandemic, when the search for drugs from the so-called covid kit for use as early treatment grew, which proved scientifically ineffective.

“This time, there was no increase per covid kit, because in Bahia it was not strong. It’s the flu drugs that are growing, the lozenges”, reports.

Nubia’s husband, Valmir Rodrigues, also owns a pharmacy located in the Pero Vaz neighborhood. He estimates that the growth in the search for medicines to treat the flu was at least 60%. “And the search for medicines from the best-known brands and laboratories grew, as well as for others. Multigrip, benegrip, coristine and apracur were some of the most requested. Among the vitamins, C came out a lot, mainly associated with zinc”, he reports.

Stock

The consequence of this was the difficulty in keeping the full stock. “At this period of the year, collective vacations in several laboratories are common. Added to the high demand, the distributors were unable to have enough stock to supply what was needed”, says Rodrigues.

Pharmacist Rita Cristina dos Santos Gonçalves, an employee of a drugstore chain in Salvador, also verified the lack of medication. “It was a real boom. I believe there was an increase from 70% to 100%. We destock many flu products. We lack lozenges, syrups and colds. In around two days there was nothing left”, says the professional, who also saw the demand for analgesics and vitamin C increase.

Pharmacist Marcela Dias also highlights the difficulty in replacement. “The increase was so big that some drugs ran out or had problems with replacement. The outbreak came during the festive season, when it is more difficult to receive the merchandise”, he points out. She believes that the situation will only start to normalize from this Tuesday (4). “But some medications will still be lacking, as the distributors were not prepared”, he says.

Among the remedies pointed out as the ones that are lacking, the professionals highlight Coristina D and the products of the VIC line. “These are medicines that are difficult to find in many pharmacies in Salvador”, says Valmir.

Student Cândida Maria, 23, was warned of this by the pharmacist. “I had a fever and went to buy paracetamol and multigrip. The guy told me to take two cards instead of one, as the medicine was already running out at the pharmacy. I was even suspicious if this was really true, but I decided to buy it and it was worth it, as the fever continued for a few more days and I ended up needing a lot of medication”, he recalls.

The soldier Pedro Carvalho, 25 years old, opted for an anti-allergic after getting a sore throat and nasal secretions. A day later, his symptoms got worse and he bought a multigrip. “At the time it got better, but then the symptoms came back stronger and I had to go get medical attention to take the appropriate medication that was more focused on my symptoms. I had to take antibiotics, analgesics, antiallergy, expectorant and an anti-inflammatory. That’s the only way I got better”, he says.

Until last Tuesday (28), Bahia had registered 673 cases of Flu Syndrome (SG) with a positive report for Influenza A H3N2 and eight deaths caused by the disease. The next state bulletin will only be released this Tuesday (4).

Immunologist warns of the dangers of self-medication

For the immunologist Celso Sant’Ana, people need to be careful with self-medication. “These drugs have no specific effect against the virus. They are symptomatic medications. The disease causes inconvenient symptoms such as a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, body aches, sore throat, fever. And then people go after medicines to improve their symptoms. The problem is when there is self-medication and the abusive use of these drugs, which can cause toxic and liver problems and generate comorbidities”, he says.

The specialist emphasizes that the difference between a medicine and a poison is the dose used. To avoid problems, the ideal is always to look for a specialist, such as a doctor, who evaluates each case. “You have to get the vaccine and, in the case of persistent fever or cough, seek medical attention. The big problem with this virus is that it opens the door to bacterial infections. More than 72 hours of fever and cough need the doctor’s evaluation to see if there wasn’t a secondary complication caused by the infection”, he points out.

At the pharmacy that Thainara Silva works as an attendant, she has observed the growth in the purchase of medicines to strengthen immunity. “A lot of people come in search of vitamins, mainly. Some do not have symptoms, but are afraid of getting the virus and choose to strengthen their immune system soon”, he says. For the immunologist, there is no evidence that the use of vitamins interferes with the course of an H3N2 infection.

“Not with preventive use, not even with therapeutic use. There is no scientific evidence to recommend this for every patient. That’s why you need to go through a doctor, because he evaluates the person in their integrity. I know that emergencies are crowded, but the population has to take precautions, not self-medicate, not listen to the opinion of those who are not qualified and look for a qualified professional”, asks.

CRF also calls for consumer care to avoid excesses

Pharmacist responsible for the Medicine Information Center of the Regional Council of Pharmacy of Bahia (CRF-BA), Maria Fernanda Barros de Oliveira Brandão, emphasizes that consumers must be careful to avoid excessive use of these medicines. “It is important that consumers are properly informed not to exceed the maximum daily doses. They should also be warned to pay attention to the sum of doses when they frequently use the combinations of these drugs, which can inadvertently lead to overdose”, he says.

According to the professional, in general, the population has resorted to pharmacies to buy so-called Over-the-Counter Medicines (MIPs) to treat flu symptoms, such as headaches and muscle pain, fevers, nasal congestion, coughing, among others. “Although they do not have the obligation to prescribe at the time of purchase, it does not mean that these drugs are exempt from guidance, as even if they can be freely purchased, they still have the potential to harm the health of individuals if used incorrectly”, he reports.

According to data from the Centro Antiveneno da Bahia (Ciave), from 2015 to 2018, 44.3% of drug intoxication records correspond to MIPs. Those at the top of intoxications in Bahia are acetaminophen, dipyrone, cyproheptadine and ibuprofen, as reported by Fernanda. The CRF does not have data on the increase in the sale of MIPs in December 2021.