Radio broadcaster calls Ivete Sangalo a “slut” after an act against Bolsonaro in a concert

posted on 01/05/2022 7:31 PM



(credit: Playback-Youtube / Rafa Mattei-Disclosure Multishow / Editing)

After encouraging the public to scream louder against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), singer Ivete Sangalo began to receive a series of criticisms from supporters of the head of the Executive. One of the most recent came from radio host and presenter Luiz Almir, from Rádio 96 Fm in Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte.

In video, it is possible to see the broadcaster calling the singer a “slut” and “decadent”. “The bitch Ivete Sangala, comes to do the show to earn money from the beast people of Rio Grande do Norte”, he said at a time on the program “O povo no Rádio” in Natal, the city where the show in question took place on the day. December 29th.

“She got paid to sing,” he says in a strong tone. Then he adds that the criticism is not because the screams were from ‘Out of Bolsonaro’ and that they could be directed at anyone. “Nobody has the right to sing, join the people, who pay to see the show of a woman who is already in decay, old, ugly, weak. And the slut is still ordering the greatest authority in the country to take it in the c*”, says next.

See the moment when the radio announcer talks about the singer:

After being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday (5/1) — after undergoing tests for an intestinal obstruction — President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the artist’s attitude. “We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. We want the Rouanet Law to serve that artist who is starting a career and not for bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo,” he said at a press conference.

Other criticisms of the artist came from actor Mario Frias—who since June 2020 has headed the Special Secretariat for Culture, run by Jair Bolsonaro’s government. On Twitter, the actor called Ivete a “leftist militant cheerleader” and said she “is a slave to the whims of the arrogant artistic elite.”