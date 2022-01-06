Rain causes flooding and damage in Curitiba and on the coast of Paraná | Paraná

The heavy rain that fell on the night of Wednesday (5) left damage and flooding in Curitiba and cities on the coast of Paraná. Also during the morning of Thursday (6), the Fire Department and Civil Defense work to assist affected families.

Just on the coast of the state, the Fire Department reported that it had to attend to 127 people, in 30 occurrences. In 20 calls, rescuers had to remove people from inside homes.

Matinhos and Guaratuba were the cities most affected. Firefighters said two vehicles fell into rivers and another four were stranded.

The Municipality of Matinhos informed that it prepared the Arena Vicente Gurski to receive homeless people.

See below the accumulated rainfall up to 23:00:

Matins: 123.0 mm

Guaratuba: 112.8 mm

Araucaria: 74.8 mm

Paranagua: 74.4 mm

Antonina: 58.2 mm

Pine trees: 48.4 mm

Colombo: 29.2 mm

Curitiba: 22.4 mm

2 of 3 Flooded cars, in Guaratuba — Photo: Stela Manfrin/Você na RPC Flooded cars in Guaratuba — Photo: Stela Manfrin/Você na RPC

In the capital, the Civil Defense registered three situations of landslides. In the Bigorrilho neighborhood, the basement wall of a building collapsed. In the Santa Cândida neighborhood, the wall of a condominium also collapsed.

In the Cabral neighborhood, a wall collapsed, and a condominium garage was flooded. Also, in the Batel district, part of the roof of a restaurant collapsed.

There was also a record of flooding in the regions of Praça Osório, Rodoferroviária, trench of Rua General Mário Tourinho, and in the neighborhoods Fazendinha, Novo Mundo, Bacacheri and Cidade Industrial de Curitiba (CIC).

According to the city, at least 10 trees fell. In addition, firefighters needed to provide tarpaulin for a house. There are no records of homeless or homeless people.