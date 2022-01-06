Rainbow Six Extraction arrives on Xbox Game Pass at launch

Microsoft announced, this Wednesday (5th), that Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on Game Pass on Day One on January 20th. In addition to the PC, the game will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Ubisoft’s next title, which will be online, can also be played through xCloud, in the cloud.

Rainbow Six Extraction (which was formerly called Rainbow Six Quarantine) is a 1-3 player tactical co-op FPS. In it, you will need to unite elite operators against a deadly alien threat known as “Archaens”.

In addition to the novelty, it was also announced that Rainbow Six Siege will enter the Game Pass (PC, console and cloud) on January 20th. The players that test so much siege how much Extraction they can still unlock an epic gear.



This week, Nvidia had already announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive at GeForce Now service. On the cloud platform, the game will be able to be played with RTX On technology, which will allow, for example, that it has DLSS and Ray Tracing.

And for those who are not going to enjoy the game via the cloud, Ubisoft has released the minimum requirements for PC. It is important to remember that the title will also arrive for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

So, what did you think of the news? do you intend to play Rainbow Six Extraction on Day One on Game Pass? Leave your opinion below!