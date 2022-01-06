Real Madrid reencounters tragic elimination a year later; meet the rival

Alcoyano, from the Spanish third division, returns to face Real Madrid for the Copa del Rey in 2021

For the third round of the King’s Cup, The Real Madrid face the modest Alcoyano, this Wednesday (5), at 5:30 pm, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. And the confrontation will mark the reunion of the meringues with the recent executioner.

That’s because, in January 2021, the Spanish third division team was responsible for one of the greatest vexations in history of Real Madrid.

Zidane’s extension, turn and negative chapter

On January 20, 2021, the Real, Zinedine Zidane, who sought the unprecedented title of the Copa del Rey, saved several holders for the match against Alcoyano.

With Vinicius Jr. erased, it was up to Marcelo and militanian show the shine. The left-back crossed and the defender opened the scoring.

But, in the final stage, there was a tie. At the end, Solbes left everything the same and caused the extension.

With one more since the start of the second half of extra time, however, Real remained slow and lacking in creativity.

At 23 minutes, on the counterattack, Juanan took advantage of the exposure of the meringues and scored the goal that led the modest third division team to the first round of the King’s Cup for the first time.

Away from LaLiga for 72 years

Alcoyano occupies the 11th Spanish third division position with 24 points. The club is four of the qualifying zone for the ‘second year’ playoffs.

If the second division is far away, Laliga it’s an even more complicated dream. The Alcoi city team has not played in the first division since the 1950-51 season. His best placement was a modest 10th place in 1947-48.

Brazilian with lightning ticket

sold to arsenal in 2011, Wellington Silva, which appeared as a jewel at the base of the Fluminense, he didn’t have many opportunities with the shirt of gunners.

In one of the many loans, the Brazilian striker, currently 28 years old and defending the Gamba Osaka, from Japan, had a brief spell at Alcoyano, in 2012. However, less than two months later, he was returned to the London club.