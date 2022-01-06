Recife City Hall announces suspension from Carnival in 2022

The capital of Pernambuco is concentrating efforts to combat the increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome as a result of an influenza outbreak. Photo: Paulo Paiva/DP.

The Recife City Hall announced today the suspension of official programming for Carnival 2022, whose dates should take place between February 25th and March 5th of this year. The city already has more than 83% of the entire population over 12 years old with a complete vaccination schedule in relation to covid-19 and does not present an increase in cases of infection due to the new coronavirus, but Recife faces a significant growth of flu cases.

Despite maintaining stable rates of infections transmitted by the novocoronavirus, the rate of confirmed daily cases for Influenza A H3N2 jumped from 8 to 138 cases between December 13 and 29, with peaks of up to 314 cases in a single day (27 December), leading the City to focus all efforts on expanding access to services and assistance to the population. Among the measures are the reinforcement of teams with more than 162 professionals for the basic network and the Atende em Casa system, strategies to expand vaccination points, the opening of 40 beds for patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) in the Hospital Eduardo Campos da Pessoa Idosa (HECPI) and the expansion of testing points for Influenza, including two fixed points, one in Parque Urbano in Macaxeira and the other in Compaz Ariano Suassuna, in Cordeiro.

To further strengthen the measures to combat the outbreak, starting tomorrow, the 30 beds in the HECPI ward still remaining will be allocated to the care of SRAG patients. With the measure, all 70 beds in the municipal hospital will be exclusive to care for respiratory diseases. Since Monday, 40 beds had already been allocated for this purpose, being 30 for the ward and 10 for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Another measure is an increase in service at the SAMU, which will now have another Basic Support Unit (USB) and another Advanced Support Unit (USA) which, together, will expand the capacity to 480 more services per month to the population (Currently SAMU has 20 USBs and four USAs).

Scenario – Currently, the capital of Pernambuco has already applied 3,041,109 doses of anti-covid vaccine, with 1,302,420 people already having the complete vaccination schedule. On the other hand, the capital of Pernambuco, as well as other large demographic centers in the country, has been facing an outbreak of flu that has led to a significant increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag). Between December 12 and 18, 2021, 100 cases of srag were reported; between December 19 and December 25, 2021, there were 174 cases of srag; and between December 28, 2021 and January 1, 2022, there were 312 cases of srag. In the same period, 17, 14 and 16 cases of covid-19 were confirmed, respectively, which does not show an increase in the number of cases for this disease.

On the other hand, there is an increase in confirmed cases for Influenza A H3N2. Between December 13 and 29, 2021, the number of confirmed cases increased from eight to 138, with confirmation peaks on December 21 (294) and December 27 (314), 2021. It is important to note that, due to the weather, necessary to release the results, these numbers may also change.

Covid in Recife – Recife has a total of 161,729 confirmed cases of covid-19, 145,123 of which are mild and 16,606 cases of srag. Of the latter, 5,710 progressed to death. In addition, the city also has 155,404 patients recovered from the disease. During 2021, 400 beds were opened for the treatment of patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag). Due to the extensive vaccination process in the city and the reduction in hospitalization cases, the municipal network was able to demobilize the beds in the ICU and infirmary, starting to offer only beds in the red room and observation. The last beds for covid-19 were demobilized on September 30, 2021, at Hospital do Idoso.

H3N2

This Monday (3), Mayor João Campos announced the opening of 40 beds for the treatment of patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by the H3N2 virus, at Hospital Eduardo Campos da Pessoa Idosa (HECPI), in Areias. Of this total, 30 beds are in the infirmary and another 10 are in the ICU. From this farm onwards (6), the other remaining beds will also exclusively serve cases of SARS patients.

In addition, the Recife City Hall also made available two new fixed sites for testing influenza, one in Parque Urbano da Macaxeira, in the neighborhood of the same name, and the other in Compaz Ariano Suassuna, in Cordeiro. In addition, the Secretariat offers free testing in eight Covid Provisional Units (UPC) and also in itinerant actions.

To date, the city has confirmed 2,451 cases of influenza A (H3N2) subtype, of which 17 have progressed to death. All deaths were confirmed by laboratory criteria. Patients who died were aged between 13 and 91 years.

The Health Department of Recife has intensified vaccination against influenza in the city and, currently, in addition to the 150 immunization rooms that already exist (Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm), the vaccine is also being made available at the established posts in five malls in the capital and in itinerant actions in various communities in the city. More than 525,000 doses of flu vaccine have already been applied in the capital.

The reinforcement of srag care has also been carried out for patients with flu and respiratory symptoms in the municipal network in the Covid Provisional Units (UPC) and in the Emergency Care Services (SPA). The UPCs operate at the Waldemar de Oliveira Polyclinic, in Santo Amaro; at Upinha Eduardo Campos, at Bomba do Hemetério; at the Professor Mário Ramos Health Center, Casa Amarela; in Upinha Vila Arraes, Várzea; at the Professor Romero Marques Health Center, in Prado; at the Afrânio Godoy Urban Social Center (CSU), in Imbiribeira; at Upinha Moacyr André Gomes, in Morro da Conceição; at the Arnaldo Marques Polyclinic, at Cohab.

The SPAs are located at Policlínica Agamenon Magalhães, in Afogados; Amaury Coutinho Polyclinic, in Campina do Barreto; Arnaldo Marques Polyclinic and Maternity Hospital, in Ibura; Barros Lima Polyclinic and Maternity Hospital, in Casa Amarela; Helena Moura Hospital, in Tamarineira.