Reinforcement of Palmeiras, defensive midfielder Jailson has not played since November 2020 – 01/05/2022

“No Fright”, during a small virtual press conference held at the Soccer Academy, the soccer director Anderson Barros announced the match between Palmeiras and defensive midfielder Jailson, 26, called by Barros “Cerqueira”, whose real surname is Siqueira.

THE UOL Sport found that there is already an agreement between the parties, and only the formalization of the agreement on paper is pending. That is why Barros’s caution when talking about “advanced negotiation” and not a “closed deal”. But the report found that everything is really set and that Jailson has high expectations of already participating in the Club World Cup.

Passing through Grêmio, where Chapecoense and Fenerbahce (TUR) were revealed, Jalison was a Dalian Pro (CHI) player and has not been on the field since November 2020. The player came to Brazil due to the pandemic and was unable to return to the country. Asian.

He could even have returned in the second half of 2021, but after four months without receiving salaries, amid the economic crisis in China, he managed to get his release from FIFA at the end of 2021 and thus had a clear path to sign with Palmeiras.

Jailson is in Porto Alegre with his family and, because of that, the contract has not been signed, which should happen in the next few days.