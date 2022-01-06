Reinforcements, departures and search for a director: Bellintani opens Bahia planning for 2022 | bahia

+ See more news about Bahia

1 of 4 Guilherme Bellintani in the Cidade Tricolor press room — Photo: Divulgação/Rafael Machado/EC Bahia Guilherme Bellintani in the Cidade Tricolor press room — Photo: Divulgation/Rafael Machado/EC Bahia

Bahia has been without a professional in charge of football since the departure of executive Lucas Drubscky and manager Júnior Chávare, the day after relegation. Even so, the club moved in the market and hired four reinforcements, in addition to releasing a number of players who were at the end of their contract.

“Since the 10th, just 25 days ago, we have been looking to replace one or two professionals to fill the positions,” said Bellintani.

– Meanwhile, the entire football department at the club is mobilized to sign players. All decisions are always shared and collegial. And they will stay that way as long as there isn’t the presence of a football manager. We have a technical committee with a Serie A level, but they know a lot about Serie B. With a history of success and accesses – evaluated the president of Bahia.

2 of 4 President of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, during press conference at Cidade Tricolor — Photo: Divulgação/Rafael Machado/EC Bahia President of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, during a press conference at Cidade Tricolor — Photo: Divulgação/Rafael Machado/EC Bahia

When asked about new hires, Bellintani explained that at the moment the club must prioritize the departures of players. The decision is part of a financial readjustment imposed by the downgrade to Series B.

For 2022, the Deliberative Council of Tricolor projected a reduction of BRL 76 million in the budget compared to last year.

“We have a roster today that is bigger than we need to have in 2022,” Bellintani said.

– We will not talk much about reinforcements at this time. There are conversations, but our main goal is to adjust the size of the cast, with some exits that need to happen. After that, we’ll go with great caution and care to new hires. Our central movement today is not to look for athletes, it is to adapt the cast – completed the president.

Midfielder Rezende, and side Luiz Henrique, Djalma Silva and Jonathan, are the only signings announced by Bahia so far.

3 of 4 Guilherme Bellintani, president of Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure Guilherme Bellintani, president of Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

The outputs, on the other hand, are much more numerous. And as quoted by Bellintani, they should continue to happen in the coming days. The president, however, preferred not to name names or go into greater detail so as not to “devalue” the players.

“There are athletes who do not meet the technical profile of the squad for Serie B”, said the manager.

– We are talking to other clubs, being sought out and looking for. This is a normal mechanism for the football moment. We are doing it with caution. If you say you have a player available, his value drops. They won’t hear that a player is available. There is no such thing. Even if there is, and there is, we will not disclose it, with regard to the negotiation strategy – justified Bellintani.

Bahia started preparing for the season this Tuesday. The debut of Tricolor in 2022 is scheduled for January 15, at 4 pm (GMT), against Bahia de Feira, at Arena Cajueiro, in Feira de Santana.

This Wednesday, President Guilherme Bellintani announced the end of the transition team. Thus, Tricolor will compete in the state competition under the command of Guto Ferreira and with the main cast, which in 2022 will be the only one in the squad in the professional scene.

Check out other excerpts from Guilherme Bellintani’s interview

Rossi’s situation

Rossi had an automatic contract renewal. He informed the club that he no longer wished to continue in 2022. We are currently evaluating the legal status. But we only want in the cast who wants to be here. There’s one thing that needs to unite all players, which is the desire to be here. We have to have a squad with different complementary characteristics, and we understand that the different characteristics will give the result from the union of players who want to be here. (…) We had an automatic renewal option, provided for in the contract that ended. The contract automatically renews if targets are reached, which were achieved. If both parties manifest not to renew, the contract is not renewed. There is no contract with him today. There is an automatic renewal clause. We are evaluating legally and also, mainly, on the soul side. We will have to charge in 2022 that whoever enters the field wants to enter the field for Bahia. This will be decisive.

Debts with players and employees

First, it is an important thing to say, Bahia has up to date salaries, both for employees and athletes. Award of what? Falling for Series B? First thing, salaries are up to date. Except for the 13th of 2021 and in relation to six athletes that we have negotiations for last year (2020), these values ​​need to be renegotiated. We lost R$10 million by dropping to Series B in December. The responsibility must be assumed by everyone. Bahia will deal with its financial difficulties with transparency. So everything we say is true. Between the fake news festival, and what the president says, I ask you to believe what I say. We owe it to six athletes for 2020, and we’re going to renegotiate. If we all go down, the club and each player, including the players we owe, each one has to answer for a renegotiation that does not affect seriousness and financial planning. The salary is up to date, except for the 13th and the six players we are indebted to, which is normal in the post-pandemic scenario.

Budget in 2022

We can ensure that what we are planning financially is within the reality of what the club will have in terms of budget for 2022. What we are planning is in accordance with our reality. What we are doing is a plan and payroll consistent with what was planned for 2022.

Clayson’s situation

Clayson is a player who has a contract with the club. We are waiting on the inquiry. From there, we will analyze the athlete’s situation and the impacts that this causes on the club, as any sensitive issue deserves.

Lucas Fonseca’s departure

Lucas Fonseca is a player who has had an important history at the club, and the departure was combined with the athlete. Every cycle that starts also ends and we are doing it with all due respect to the athlete and exactly as agreed.

women’s football

We took this decision to terminate the contracts and re-assemble the team when it is closer to the return of competitions.

Delays in shirts

I do not agree. There is no such thing as training with 2020 material. Because that, because in 2020 and 2021 we practically didn’t sell. So I wasn’t going to add a new line with full stock. 2020 and 2021 were not normal years. I didn’t sell material, so I don’t need to produce new material while I have stock. (…) About the Leather shirt, we have already announced and talked about it.

high salaries in the cast

First, there is something that is fake news. I saw on the internet that Rodriguinho earned R$ 600 thousand. I don’t deny fake news, because if I deny it, I don’t work anymore. People treat player salary as if it were the full truth. The other day I saw that we had hired Vinícius for R$ 180 thousand. There is a pre-pandemic and a post-pandemic reality. Wages fell post-pandemic. The salaries that were made before 2020 were some, then others. Normally, evaluating an old contract is concluded that it does not fit in the Brazilian market. It also has the budget for each club. I know that a goalkeeper with the recurrence of Serie A participation doesn’t really have, I don’t see in the market, higher salaries than other clubs, on average. Our sheet was no bigger than almost all Brazilian football clubs.

Ricardo Martins and employee layoffs

First, we didn’t announce Ricardo’s hiring and firing because we don’t currently do that. We do not announce non-football-related departures and arrivals. As for financial readjustment, you can be sure that since the pandemic I have received much less from me. Vitor (Ferraz, vice president) too. I’m careful to talk about it because I don’t want to sound like I’m advertising. It’s a topic that I won’t go into, but you can be sure that my effort is greater than that of any employee in this regard.

moisés

The reality is the following, it’s not that Bahia owes Internacional. When we negotiated the loans for Zeca and Danilo, it was agreed that part of the salary would be from Inter and the other part from the sale of Moisés, if that happened. As it happened, Inter notified us, a part of the amount was absorbed by this amount. The other part will be paid by Inter in due time, within the terms of the contract. We still have International credit. (…) We talked about some alternatives. We could absorb one or two players, on loan or outright. It will be our agenda in 2022, if it doesn’t happen, we will be remunerated within the terms of the contract.

Edson

About Edson, yes, it has a renewal clause. He’s still with us in 2022. I don’t know if he’s signed yet.