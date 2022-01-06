Remake of The Last of Us to arrive in 2022

During CES 2022, Naughty Dog co-chair Neil Druckmann pledged to work on “various games” today. One of the most speculated projects is the remake of The Last of Us, which could arrive in 2022, according to new rumors. Not only that, but a supposed The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut would also be in the oven.

The information comes from Tom Henderson, a game industry insider who has proven himself credible in the past. He says he has heard from “many people” that the remake is almost done and would be released in the second half of this year. In addition, “Director’s Cut” and the multiplayer mode of TLOU 2 would be in production, but without defined preview windows.

With TLOU2 MP and TLOU 2 directors cut – I’ve heard they are coming too – But I don’t know exactly when/how. Them all releasing together could be a good compromise if GOW got delayed to Q1 2023 – But that’s just speculation on my end for the moment. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

I’ve heard from several people that the remake of The Last of Us is almost finished and could arrive as early as the 2nd half of 2022. The multiplayer of The Last of Us 2 and The Last of Us 2 Director’s Cut — I hear they will also arrive — I don’t know exactly when or how. All of them coming together could make up for a postponement of God of War: Ragnarok to 2023 — but that’s pure speculation on my part.

In April 2021, journalist Jason Schreier (an extremely trustworthy source in the gaming industry) published a report that Naughty Dog was working on the remake of The Last of Us, after Sony handed over the project to the developer — initially, Visual Arts Service Group was responsible for this.

As for TLOU II: Director’s Cut, this is the first time we’ve heard about it. There’s not much information available, but considering that Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding received similar treatment, it’s possibly a remaster for PS5, with some additional content pack — perhaps the multiplayer mode.

Heads up! The article above contains unofficial information. Neither Sony nor Naughty Dog have confirmed the existence of the remake or Director’s Cut. So treat the text as a rumor and take it with caution.

