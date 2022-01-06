Report points out the 20 safest airlines of 2022; see list | Tourism and Travel

Ranking released by the website AirlineRatings on Wednesday (5) elected the New Zealand airline Air New Zealand as the safest to fly in 2022, followed by Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines.
The site, which assesses the safety of 385 companies around the world, listed the 20 most trusted companies in the world to travel this year. There is no Brazilian company on the list.
When selecting Air New Zealand – which took 3rd place in the 2021 ranking – the ranking editors noted that the airline can operate in unfavorable weather conditions and in more remote locations.
To make the list, AirlineRatings takes into account factors such as: air accident in 5 years and record of serious incidents in two years; audits by government agencies and the aviation industry; security initiatives; fleet age and security protocols against Covid.
20 safest airlines
- Air New Zealand
- Etihad Airways
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- TAP Air Portugal
- SAS
- how many
- Alaska Airlines
- EVA Air
- Virgin Australia/Atlantic
- Cathay Pacific Airways
- Hawaiian Airlines
- American Airlines
- Lufthansa/Swiss Group
- finnair
- Air France/KLM Group
- British Airways
- Delta Air Lines
- United Airlines
- Emirates
“Air New Zealand is very honored to receive this recognition, primarily due to the high safety standards that the civil aviation industry adheres to. We are in good company and congratulations to all the airlines on the list,” said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran.
“The twenty safest airlines on AirlineRatings.com have always been at the forefront of safety innovation, launching new aircraft, and have become synonymous with excellence,” said AirlineRatings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas
low cost companies
Easyjet plane at the airport in Geneva, Switzerland. Airline is among the 10 safest low-cost airlines in the world. — Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse
AirlineRatings also listed the 10 Safest Low Cost Airlines in the World. The list is in alphabetical order. In other words, there is no first place.
- Allegiant
- easyjet
- Frontier
- Jetstar Group
- Jetblue
- Ryanair
- Vietjet
- volaris
- Westjet
- wizz