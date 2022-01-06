Republican ‘Failure’ May Be Biden’s Way Out in Congress – Economics

The Capitol invasion in the US capital turns one year old tomorrow, and the report by the House of Representatives committee investigating the attack will be decisive not only for the mid-term legislative elections in the United States in November, but especially for the remainder of the Joe Biden administration.

Amid the surge in covid cases and the sharp rise in energy prices, especially gasoline, which is affecting the mood of American consumers in full, Biden’s disapproval rating stands at 52%, while only 43% approve of his. government – ​​virtually in line with the performance of its predecessor, Donald Trump.

Historically, the party that wins the presidential election ends up losing seats and, by extension, the House’s control of the midterm legislative elections. Trump, for example, lost 40 seats and Barack Obama, 63. In November, the election will include all 435 seats in the House and a third of the Senate.

Democrats have a slim majority (221 seats to 213 Republicans) in the House, while the Senate is split down the middle.

If Democrats lose control of the House, Biden will be forced to rule by fiat for the last two years of his term. This is what happened in much of the Obama administration, which only had control of Congress for the first two years of his first term. With Trump the same thing happened.

The problem with governing by decree is that the next president can easily, with just one stroke, undo what his predecessor authorized. In fact, this is what Biden did with many of the decrees signed by Trump.

What’s more: if he loses control of the Chamber, Biden will hardly be able to leave behind the program that would be his government’s signature: Build Back Better, a package worth US$ 1.75 trillion that includes spending on social areas and environmental legislation. Without congressional control, the last two years of the Biden administration could be marred by paralysis.

The hope of Democrats to reverse the momentum for Republicans en route to the November legislative election is the interim report of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 invasion of Capitol Hill.

If the report, which will be released by the middle of this year, shows that Trump and his party leaders lied about the attack, public opinion could turn against Republicans in the November election. In other words, the Republicans’ discredit is perhaps Biden’s only salvation.

