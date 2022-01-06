Rescue, a 2020 Netflix film starring Chris Hemsworth, could become a game

the action movie Rescue, released in 2020 by Netflix, could become a game. In the plot, Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary tasked with rescuing the son of a criminal underworld boss in India.

The film’s directors, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, have sold 35% of their independent production company AGBO to the Japanese game studio Nexon. AGBO was valued at $1.1 billion, so Nexon invested about $400 million

Nexon will be an important partner in turning the film into a game – a proposal the Russians had already made to Netflix.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Netflix announced that it will offer games on its streaming service later this year. And even outside the platform, it had already converted some of its own titles, such as the recent Kate, which was made by Brazilian developers.

Obviously, by the nature of the film, Rescue (known as Extraction in the original title) is expected to be a shooting game. But the project is still at the conceptual stage, so something more concrete may only be revealed to the public next year.

The timing would marry with a possible continuation of the film, something in which Netflix and the Russians had already signaled interest.

Currently, Nexon is the third largest gaming company in Asia, behind only Tencent and NetEase. Its portfolio includes games like Counter-Strike: Online, MapleStory and FIFA Mobile.

