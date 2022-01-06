Respiratory Syndrome: Campinas advises on when to stay at home, seek care at a clinic, UPA, hospital, and a certificate | Campinas and Region

Amid the overload generated in the Health of Campinas (SP) by the flu epidemic, the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic and cases of syncytial virus in children, the g1 heard the Department of Health of the metropolis, this Wednesday (2), to list guidelines on when the resident with respiratory syndrome can stay at home for care or should seek help, and in which location.

In addition, pediatric sanitary doctor Augusto Lazarin highlighted that the isolation of the infected is important to reduce virus transmission. With that, he recalled the possibility of requesting a health certificate for the municipal administration. See below who can order and other rules.

In Indaiatuba, teleconsultation is an ally to reduce agglomerations in the units. Check below.

Lazarin explained that patients with flu-like symptoms, without severe acute respiratory syndrome, can remain at home. Although the criteria “are not that objective” for the differentiations, he stated that the time to seek medical attention should only occur if the fever remains for more than 48 hours or 72 hours, or if there is any change in the respiratory issue.

“If it is an isolated fever or a single peak, it can be kept at home and use an antipyretic and analgesic for pain. This is also true if the person does not have fatigue, does not have chest pain, difficulty breathing or rapid breathing without fever, or any other sign of that may be getting worse. In case of doubt, you should consult the referenced health unit [mais próxima do local onde mora]”, he explained. According to him, symptoms such as sore throat and runny nose are also common.

According to him, the use of antivirals and antibiotics should only occur if there is a medical prescription, since incorrect use can cause risks to patients. “You can use paracetamol, ibuprofen or dipyrone for pain and fever. The recommendation is for the family to use what they are most used to and, if you have any questions about allergies, for example, you can consult the health unit,” said the doctor. He also reinforced that residents also need to increase their hydration care during the period.

“The antiviral is for a specific situation, it is not for everyone, it is for patients who belong to some risk group. And the antibiotic is prescribed for those who sought the health unit and there is a suspicion of bacterial infection along with the viral condition “, he pointed out.

1 of 1 Patients are awaiting care at Hospital Mário Gatti, in Campinas (SP). — Photo: Playback/EPTV Patients are awaiting care at Hospital Mário Gatti, in Campinas (SP). — Photo: Playback/EPTV

According to Lazarin, when the fever exceeds the period of 48 hours to 72 hours, and only regresses with the use of antipyretics, and the patient remains with fatigue or more rapid breathing, the orientation is for him to look for one of the 67 centers of health – preferably the closest to the residence.

When there is difficulty breathing or more serious signs, such as loss of consciousness, the search should be for an emergency care unit (UPA). “If the user is in doubt, he should seek help, but as much as possible, trying to maintain this hierarchy”, he said, mentioning that, with this organization, it is possible to reduce the waiting time for appointments.

According to him, the search for hospital emergency rooms should be reserved for cases considered urgent and emergency. “They are focused on more serious cases that may need observation or hospitalization,” he explained. According to him, most people with flu-like symptoms do not have severe acute respiratory syndrome and, therefore, have mild symptoms.

The Department of Health reinforced that preventive measures against Covid-19 should be maintained during this period to reduce virus transmission: use of a mask, hand hygiene with alcohol gel, avoid agglomerations and prioritize places with wider ventilation.

According to the unit, home isolation of infected patients is also essential and, therefore, he recalls that the city grants a health certificate for those who present two or more symptoms of respiratory syndrome. The request can be made over the phone. 160 or by official website.

Requests will be directed to a health professional who will contact the patient by registered phone, says the city. The team that establishes this communication is formed by health professionals from the Reference Center for Occupational Health (Cerest) of the Health Department. Data are evaluated and the certificate is sent within 24 hours, by email.

Fever/fever sensation;

Runny nose/runny nose;

Dry cough;

Nasal congestion/stuffy nose;

Sore throat;

Cough with phlegm;

Body ache;

Loss of smell;

Loss of taste;

“The health certificate is issued for a period of three days, together with a referral to the health service for the person to be evaluated, tested and receive, after clinical evaluation, a medical certificate completing the period of leave, if necessary.

The granting of the document is valid for residents or those who work in the city. The removal is for 14 days and, if the applicant presents false information, he can respond in court.

the health certificate NO is issued to:

health professionals: doctors, nurses, dentists, physiotherapists, veterinarians, psychologists, etc;

professionals working in the area of ​​essential interest to the health care of the population and animals: private security, cleaning, food, administrative, and others in hospitals, clinics, dentistry, veterinary medicine, pharmacies, drugstores, telemarketing of health establishments (appointment appointments and sales of health plans), drug industries, long-stay institutions for the elderly and the like;

“The requests will be directed to a health professional who will contact the applicant by registered phone. The team that will make contact is made up of health professionals from the Reference Center for Occupational Health (Cerest) of the Municipal Health Department. data are evaluated and the certificate is sent within 24 hours by e-mail”, says a note from the administration.

In Indaiatuba, teleconsultation is an alternative used by the city hall to avoid crowding in health units and ensure assistance to residents. To do this, simply access the “Minha Saúde” website, which provides consultations daily between 8 am and 8 pm, according to the city hall.

Faced with the discharge of cases of respiratory syndrome, the administration highlighted this Wednesday that patients with mild symptoms should seek care in 17 basic health units (UBSs), while more severe cases will be treated by Hospital Augusto de Oliveira Camargo (Haoc ) and by UPA 24 hours (Morada do Sol). “The tests requested from these units (Haoc/UPA/telemedicine) are now collected at the UBS in the neighborhood where the patient lives. Pre-scheduled appointments are temporarily suspended”, says the note.