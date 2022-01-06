Retail bets on aggressive promotion in January sales; Take care not to spend too much – Economy

retailers white goods, furniture, electronics and fashion invest in this first week of the year in aggressive sales. Despite weak year-end sales, it is not possible to say that retail inventories are far above normal. That’s because the timid performance was already expected, especially after a frustrating black friday. However, with the need to increase sales in a scenario of lagged income in the country, large chains print discounts of up to 80% on their facades and websites.

One of the companies that prepare promotions is the Via (Owner of Casa Bahia and Ponto). The network’s liquidation started on December 30th, as a kind of “warm up” on the website and in the app. Now also in physical stores, the campaign runs until January 8th and has discounts of up to 70% in various product categories. Payment is also made easy. The payment of purchases in installments, for example, can be done in up to 30 installments on the Casas Bahia card.

According to the regional director of the company, Alex Marques, the chain’s stocks are as planned, but the expectation is to surpass sales for the same period last year. He admits that the second half showed a slowdown in consumption, but he claims that the company saw an increase in the average value of purchases. As a major concern going forward, he cites the high level of the exchange rate, as a large part of the company’s inventory is influenced by the dollar.

Americanas, in turn, will maintain its promotions until the 10th, with discounts of up to 80%. In addition, the event has up to 50% cashback (cash back) when the purchase is made through the Ame Digital – fintech da Americanas SA. the flag shoptime, which belongs to the company, promotes until January 31 a sale offering discounts of up to 70%. The company says that throughout the month, customers will find exclusive discount coupons on the Shoptime app.

In case of Magazine Luiza, the company had prepared for a second semester that was warmer than what actually occurred. Thus, the company’s commercial strategy to equalize its inventories involved Black Friday, Christmas sales and the Fantastic Sale – the name given to the company’s January stock burn.

The promotion starts this Friday, with discounts of up to 80%. According to the retailer, there will be 19,000 offers, 4,000 of which are only from Magazine Luiza’s own stock and not from virtual stores. The company also says that advance offers on the website and in stores will no longer appear discounted during the official event.

Weaker year-end sales

Despite the high discounts, a difficulty for retailers is dealing with repressed consumption, due to the weak economy and the high inflation, which puts pressure on household budgets.

the president of Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC), Eduardo Terra, observes that a good retail performance depends on the pillars: income, employment, trust and credit. Of all these indicators, the most critical at the moment, in his view, is income.

“Income today is more critical than employment and lack of credit or lack of confidence. The liquidation has always been important. Retailers will have to find ways, other than a large surplus of inventory, to seek to attract the attention of the consumer with promotions,” says Terra. He cites industry negotiations and “smarter” promotional architectures as a way out.

Fashion

On the side of fashion retailers, the Renner stamp on its website a sale with discounts of up to 60%, while the Marisa stores announces a reduction of up to 70% in the price of certain parts. At Riachuelo, the sales season started on December 26th and ends on January 31st, or while supplies last. At Casa Riachuelo – the company’s homeware flagship – the offer season extends from December 27, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

Discounts vary up to 70% at Riachuelo, while at Casa Riachuelo the dynamics are varied, with promotions such as take 4 pay 3, as well as ten installments on purchases over R$ 250. “Our stocks are under control, but there is a natural market demand for opportunities at this time of year, when the market takes the opportunity to liquidate products that did not sell as expected. There is also a high demand for high summer products at this time of year,” said the Elio Silva, executive director of marketing channels at Riachuelo.

3 questions for Paula Bazzo, financial planner and education leader at SuperRico

How not to get financially involved with the beginning of the year sales?

The starting point for not getting financially involved in this beginning of the year is the organization. You need to know what payment obligations you have not only now, but over the next few months as well. In this way, you avoid spending beyond your financial capacity. At this time at the beginning of the year, it is very important that we take care of the bills that arrive during this period and are usually heavier. We have IPTU, IPVA, children’s enrollment, school material purchases, in addition to year-end expenses, which are also usually more intense. If, even so, you understand that you have the capacity to pay for new purchases, when making them, it is necessary to be careful with the excess of installments so as not to compromise the future budget.

What is worth buying in these sales outlets?

Being careful with impulse purchases is very important. This type of purchase is usually linked to not having a pre-determined objective. If I don’t have a budget and I don’t know how I’m spending it, I end up spending it all. To assess what’s worth it, I have to know what I need. A tip is to make a shopping list to avoid that, when you enter a website and see cheap things, there are unnecessary purchases. Another essential point is to ask why you are buying that, if there is a more interesting or similar and cheaper option and if I have real ability to pay. Finally, offers can be good options to advance the purchase of gifts that must be delivered in the coming months.

How to know if the offers posted are real?

If you’re looking for a specific offer, most likely, you already have your eye on it and are aware of the price. If not, there are websites that track product values ​​over time. Buscapé, JáCotei, Baixau Agora and Zoom are examples of sites and tools with which you can track product prices and understand if the price advertised in the promotion is really discounted. It is also very important to compare prices with other stores. Another caution is to look at the shipping cost. Sometimes there are discounts on product prices, but shipping has a higher rate. It is important to understand if the shipping, added to the price of the product, really justifies making the purchase. It is also important to pay attention to the delivery time, as it can make that purchase unfeasible for you.