Ricardo Goulart’s businessman leaves the common place and opens the game about negotiation with Santos: “We continue”

The board of Santos is still waiting for an answer Ricardo Goulart. Alvinegro Praiano sent a proposal to the player’s representative last Tuesday (04), which involve marketing actions. According to information from the site ‘GE‘, despite the surveys carried out by the International, the athlete is closer to closing with the Fish.

As reported by the journalist Lucas Costa, the entrepreneur Paulo Pitombeira denied that the player was wanted by representatives of the team from Rio Grande do Sul: “We continue negotiating with Santos“, he declared. According to information from the journalist Lucas Collar, the attacking midfielder’s fate should be Santos.

Ricardo Goulart has no club since terminated with Guangzhou, from China, in November. But the player has not played an official match since August. In the last season played by the team, the midfielder took the field 13 times. All clashes were for the Chinese super league, with the vast majority as a starter, with seven goals scored and an assist.

The athlete arrived at the Guangzhou in 2015, after standing out in the Brazilian bi-championship of the cruise in the two previous years, where he remained until 2019. Being traded by Palmeiras, and repurchased by the Chinese team. Being considered the best player in Chinese football in 2015 and 2016, and top scorer of Chinese super league in the same season.