Rio de Janeiro reduces isolation of asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days

In a resolution released this Wednesday (5), the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro reduces to five days the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic. However, the document makes it clear that these people need to make “continuous and rigorous” use of masks and that “the profile of contact with other people outside of isolation” must be evaluated.

People who test positive for the coronavirus and have symptoms should remain in isolation for at least seven days. If, after this period, the patient still has symptoms, he/she will need to remain out of contact with other people and be tested negative in order to return to normal life. Anyone who has contact with positive cases of the disease also needs to be tested, continue with the correct use of the mask and be aware of the onset of symptoms.

Also according to the document, all health professionals will be able to fill out the testing request even without conducting a medical consultation to reduce bureaucracy in the process. In addition, “the circulation of employees, employees and companions without a booster dose in the health units is prohibited.”

what experts say

For the infectologist from Unicamp and consultant of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), Raquel Stucchi, this resolution is not recommended at this time, as there is no scientific evidence that, after five days of isolation, people are no longer transmitting the virus of Covid-19.

Renato Kfouri, pediatrician and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), believes that the resolution is not bad and follows the guidance that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States published on December 5th. However, he adds that if there is no testing and wide access to diagnosis, the measure will not work and there may be an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus.

For the infectologist of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), Marcelo Daher, the measure is very simplistic and is not scientifically proven, which may result in an even greater increase in the number of cases of the disease. “It doesn’t have enough data to shorten the isolation. Will continue with high transmission. The decrease in time for people to be vaccinated can even happen because the viral load decreases faster, but anyone being able to go out and just have to wear a mask is foolhardy. The masks in Brazil are not always of good quality”.