RMP: ‘With Paulo Sousa, Pedro gains strength to be Flamengo’s starter’ – 06/01/2022

Paulo Sousa has not yet commanded his first training session at Flamengo, but it is already possible to say that a player gains strength with the arrival of the coach at the club. Due to the way the Portuguese usually assemble his teams, Pedro starts ahead for a spot among the red-black attack holders for the season.

At Flamengo Live, program of UOL Sport with the latest Mengão news in the soccer market, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha analyzed some possible formations of the team under the command of Paulo Sousa. Pedro emerges as the favorite to act alongside Gabigol in charge of the offensive system.

In an outline of how the red-black team would be with Paulo Sousa, Rocha formed a team with Bruno Henrique open on the left, as a winger, with Arrascaeta and Gabigol in the middle and Pedro as center forward. the columnist of UOL made a reservation regarding the position of Bruno Henrique.

“In my view, in this system, Flamengo needs a left-handed player on the left and make this function better from runner to runner. With this formation, Bruno Henrique skewered on the left is a huge waste. First, because he doesn’t yield the best from him over there. Second, he is far from the area. With Gabigol and Pedro, he is really far. Even if they give him freedom, the area will be very crowded and takes a lot of space from him,” he analyzed.

Renato agrees. “I understand the observation about the winger, but I find it difficult to lose Bruno Henrique. Then the possibility would be for him to be the center forward, but you would take out Pedro. From the start, Pedro is the most titular with Paulo Sousa. The way he likes it to play, I can’t imagine a team without Pedro,” analyzed the columnist for UOL.

In Rocha’s opinion, if he adopts a similar scheme, Paulo Sousa will need adjustments on the left side. “For me, in terms of function, within what Paulo Sousa thinks about football, Flamengo needs a left-handed wing. They made a proposal by Dalbert, loaned by Internazionale to Cagliari, but it was just a survey, according to the website Italian Tuttomercato. It’s Flamengo’s great need,” he pointed out.

Already thinking about the possibility of losing Arrascaeta, who should serve the Uruguayan team in the World Cup qualifiers, Rocha thought about taking advantage of Everton Ribeiro as his replacement. With that, there would be a small change in the positioning of the attacking players.

“In the absence of Arrascaeta, you can have Everton Ribeiro. Put Gabigol on the left, because he’s left-handed and can get there. This sector needs a sharp player over there and left-handed to get to the bottom and finish. it would be the 3-4-2-1 scheme with the ball,” he added.

