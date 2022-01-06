Robot Curiosity, from NASA, arrives in the area of ​​Mars named Roraima | Roraima

The robot Curiosity, from NASA, the American space agency, arrived this Wednesday (5) at a quadrant of Mars that has the name of Roraima. Curiosity is also known as the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) and has been on Martian soil since 2012.

The region called Roraima on Mars got its name because the area resembles Mount Roraima, situated on the border between Brazil, Venezuela and Guyana.

Upon arriving in space, the robot posted a black and white photo of the mapping quadrant on Twitter. This time, Curiosity should head towards a premiere passageway delimited by “a few flat tables”, according to the space agency.

“New year, new view. I came to a mapping quadrant called Roraima. It is named after the northernmost state in Brazil and Mount Roraima. The terrain in the Roraima region on Earth is similar to this area on Mars – top hills flat and some steep slopes”, published in the networks.

Area of ​​the planet is similar to Mount Roraima, on the border between Brazil, Venezuela and Guyana. — Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Evilene Paixão and Roberto Mebs

Mount Roraima, on Earth, is 2,800 meters high and is considered one of the 50 wonders of the world, according to the Lonely Planet guide. Due to its natural beauty, Monte has also been the setting for animated films such as “UP – Alta Aventuras” by Disney/Pixar, in 2009.

The site is part of a set of mountains called tepuis, table-shaped formations that seem to rise from the ground. These mountains are among the oldest geological formations on the planet. It is estimated that they are up to two billion years old – for comparison purposes, the separation of continents began about 200 million years ago.

To get to the tourist spot, it is necessary to close a tour package made by Brazilian or Venezuelan agencies, because, despite being in Brazil, access to Monte Roraima is made from the Venezuelan side.

Also according to NASA, from the area called Roraima it is possible to see “the quadrant of Torridon and see the ‘Scottish highlands’ of Mars with the beautiful attached view of the Maria Gordon carving”. beyond the edge of the gale crater on the central part of Mars in the distance.

Monte Roraima is located between Brazil, Venezuela and Guyana — Photo: Evilene Paixão and Roberto Mebs/Arquivo

Curiosity has been on Mars since 2012, on an exploratory mission by NASA. Since then, scientists working on the program have counted the robot’s time on the Earth’s neighboring planet, both using the Earth calendar and calculating “Martian days”, which last 25 hours.

In 2018, the robot completed 2,000 days walking on the surface of Mars. In the same year, NASA made a selection of some of the most beautiful images of the red planet ever sent by Curiosity.

Robot celebrated 2,000 'Martian days' in 2018. — Photo: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS

The first image Curiosity produced arrived just 15 minutes after landing on Mars on August 5, 2012. Receiving the images and other data depends on a NASA satellite that flies over Mars orbit, called the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

A complete cycle of the MRO around the red planet determines a “martian day”, called by researchers the “sun”.

By 2018, the robot had traveled 18.4 km, from the point where it landed (named Bradbury) to the Vera Rubin summit (VRR), composed of r high concentrations of hematite, formed by iron oxide.