Rodolfo Rodrigues: Fábio deserved a more dignified farewell to Cruzeiro – 06/01/2022

After 17 years, Fábio will no longer be Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper. On his social networks, the 41-year-old player announced that he will no longer be at the club where he is the record holder for games played (976).

One of the biggest idols in Fox’s history, Fábio won’t have the chance to complete 1000 games, as he planned in November 2021, when he even posed with the shirt with the number 1000 on his back in the act of a symbolic renovation that didn’t even happen. Besides, the goalkeeper won’t even be able to say goodbye to the crowd.

As the club did not sign the renewal in November, Fábio was left without a contract and ended up not joining the plans of the new SAF that manages the club. Initially, the goalkeeper would have been offered a 3-month contract so that he could say goodbye. But the imbroglio due to the club’s debt of around R$ 10 million weighed on the settlement.

Fábio then ends his time at Cruzeiro in a melancholy manner. Absolute holder of Raposa for over 15 years, the veteran player left expressive marks for the club, even being one of the few to remain in the squad after his fall to Serie B in 2019.

With 976 games played, Fábio became the player with the most games played for Cruzeiro in his 101 years, since 1921. Far ahead of second place, former steering wheel Zé Carlos, who played 633 games between 1966 and 1976. Fábio became also the 2nd goalkeeper with more games for a single club in Brazilian football, just behind Rogério Ceni, who played 1237 games for São Paulo.

For Cruzeiro, Fábio won 11 titles, 2 Brazilians (2013 and 2014), 2 Brazil Cups (2017 and 2018) and 7 Minas Gerais Championships (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019). For Raposa, he became the record holder for games in the Brasileirão (596 games) and the Copa do Brasil (91 games), in addition to being the second Brazilian with more games in the Libertadores (83) and the record holder of games in the history of Mineirão (402 ).

After playing for six months on loan in 2000, when he came from Vasco, Fábio definitively arrived at Cruzeiro in 2005 and has been the owner of the position ever since. With 34 saved penalties, the goalkeeper is the record holder for participations in the derby against rival Atlético (36 games).

Anyway, it was not little what Fábio did for Cruzeiro. The lack of care for big idols by Brazilian clubs is still a big problem. Ronaldo’s Cruzeiro got off to a bad start in this regard. In 2021, Galo made a decent farewell to goalkeeper Victor, who continued to work at the club. The Cruise could have done the same.

