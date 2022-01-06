Russian rocket crashes into the Pacific Ocean

The Russian Angara A5 rocket, which failed after its launch on December 27, made an “uncontrolled re-entry” this Wednesday afternoon (5), over the Pacific Ocean.

Although it was originally unveiled on December 27, 1991, the day after the fall of the Soviet Union became official, to date the Angara family has only been released three times, including the most recent. That is why it has been treated as a “new” series of space transport vehicles.

The December 27 launch marked the three-decade anniversary of the line, an occasion taken by the Russian government to promote the third launch. So the Angara-A5 rocket took to the skies with a fake test charge, receiving all the praise and congratulations from the Russian space agency Roscosmos and the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Moment of take-off of the Angara 5 rocket on its second test mission, in December 2020.

The celebrations, however, were short-lived: its original trajectory would take it to a region known as the “orbital graveyard”, an area of ​​Earth’s orbit where satellites, probes and other spacecraft are directed to “die”.

Before reaching its destination, however, there was a catastrophic failure of its first-stage propeller, which fired for just two seconds before shutting down completely and leaving the rocket with no propulsion at all. As a result, it stayed in such a low orbit that friction with the atmosphere significantly reduces its speed, causing it to fall.

According to CNN, citing sources in the US Space Command, the rocket landed in the South Pacific at 18:08 pm this Wednesday (Eastern Time). Previous predictions pointed to a re-entry over the Caspian Sea, between Europe and Asia, at 5:17 pm, or over the southern coast of Australia at 2:44 pm.

One of the predictions pointed to a re-entry over the Caspian Sea, in the northern hemisphere. Image: Joseph Remis

So far it is not known whether debris reached the ocean, nor the exact point of the fall. The estimate was that reentry would destroy most of the rocket. However, Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Museum, said that due to the rover’s weight (about four tons), pieces of it could reach our surface. Usually what survives are the reinforced parts, like the fuel tanks.

This is not the first time that an “out of control” rocket has raised concerns. In May of this year, a Chinese Long March 5B rocket caused days of tension and much speculation, until it finally crashed into the Indian Ocean.

