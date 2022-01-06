Samsung Odyssey Ark: Meet the 55-inch Curved Monitor That Can Be Used Vertically

Product is expected to be available in the United States in the second half of 2022

Among the news announced by Samsung at CES 2022 is the new monitor Odyssey Ark. The display will be one of the biggest curves on the market, bringing 55 inches, 4K resolution in 16:9 aspect ratio. The monitor also allows the user to use it in portrait orientation.

According to the information, the Samsung Odyssey Ark may be available for purchase from the United States in the second half of this year, according to the brand’s plan. The company has not yet provided information regarding the price, launch date or focus of utility for the new monitor.

Vertical Position Options

despite the Samsung not having informed for what specific purpose the monitor was developed, the company defined the display as “Fully adaptable to fit in game or program, without compromising your 4K screen and bright, colorful images”.

“The HAS (Adjustable Height Bracket), pivot and tilt functionality, plus the advanced ergonomic design provide every player with optimal comfort. This new vertical cockpit-style rotating screen offers a new gaming experience and allows for portrait or portrait orientation. landscape for setting up multitasking and multiple windows”, says the company.

the content creator Tim Schofield provided some photos that give a good idea of ​​how the Samsung Odyssey Ark looks beyond the official brand images. You can see the display divided into three parts, revealing the multitasking potential of the model (in addition to looking pretty cool). Check it out below.



CES 2022

THE Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2022, started yesterday with presentations to the public. The event takes place for large technology companies to present their new ideas and products for the future.

Source: The Verge