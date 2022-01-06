Samsung reveals details of the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung released last Monday (5) the specification list of its Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The new smartphone, successor to the Galaxy FE 20, is available in three colors: green, violet, white and black, and should be launched worldwide on January 11th.

The device is equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor, the same present in the Galaxy S21, with eight cores, and can be found in versions with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage; 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and; 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The battery has 4,370 mAh, 240 Hz touch response rate. The screen is 6.4 inches, 120 Hz refresh rate, with FHD+ resolution and 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology — which ensures greater definition in bright and dark colors .

The smartphone still comes standard with three rear cameras, one 12 megapixel, another also 12 megapixel ultrawide and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens. In addition, it has a 32 megapixel front camera on the top center of the screen.

The model has Android 12, One UI 4 interface and will have 5G technology compatibility. Samsung has not yet released the launch price in Brazil.

“At Samsung, we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to even more people. […] We’ve seen an amazing response to the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we’ve taken the same approach to the S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal fans of the Galaxy line, because we’re focused on providing a smartphone that meets their most important needs,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics.