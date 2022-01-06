Sandgren: ‘Australia doesn’t deserve to have a Grand Slam’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Sandgren: ‘Australia doesn’t deserve to have a Grand Slam’ 5 Views

Melbourne (Australia) – One of the tennis players who ended up not going to compete in the Australian season because he was not vaccinated, the American Tennys Sandgren came to the defense of the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who was stopped at Melbourne airport and had his visa confiscated. Current world 96 and twice a four-finalist at the Australian Open, he fired at the Australian government.

“Just to be clear here, two separate medical boards have approved your exemption. And politicians are preventing that. Australia doesn’t deserve to host a Grand Slam,” Sandgren wrote on his Twitter account, where he also mocked the Victorian government for not supporting Djokovic’s visa on Wednesday night.

Former Australian Open director Paul McNamee was surprised that Djokovic was the only participant so far to have his visa approved and then rejected. “All players go through the same visa process supervised by Tennis Australia to play in the Australian Open. Therefore, it is unbelievable that he is the only one who had his visa granted and then terminated.”

Veteran Sergiy Stakhovsky also came out in defense of world number 1 veteran Sergiy Stakhovsky. “The next time someone tells you ‘Sport does not interfere with politics’, remember January 6, 2022, when the purely political ‘ego’ does not allow the best tennis player in the world to enter the country to which the ‘ government institutions’ authorized entry,” wrote the Ukrainian on Twitter.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Super Cup outside Brazil? Why Atlético-MG ‘puts its foot’ and doesn’t want to face Flamengo abroad

Duel between the champion and the Brazilian runner-up is scheduled for February 20th, still without …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved