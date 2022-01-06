Santos and Marcos Leonardo’s businessmen seek a date for a new meeting

The telenovela involving the future of striker Marcos Leonardo at Santos should have a new episode in the coming days. Still looking for an agreement, the representatives of the 18-year-old player and the directors of Peixe want to carry out a new round of negotiations in a meeting days after the re-presentation of the Alvinegro squad.
The vacation of Santos players ends next Sunday (9), when the group will participate in a lunch. On Monday (10), the athletes start the works valid for the pre-season.
The parties have not yet set a date for this new conversation, but there is a consensus that the situation needs to be resolved as soon as possible so as not to disturb the player and the team at the beginning of the Campeonato Paulista.
Despite the understanding of the new meeting, it is too early to say that Marcos Leonardo’s businessmen and Santos directors are close to an agreement to renew the relationship.
There are different interests in this negotiation, mainly regarding the termination fine. Worried about the lack of opportunities in 2021, Marcos Leonardo’s exhaustion wants a guarantee that he will have more time on the field this season to renew.
Along with this guarantee, the athlete’s representatives demand the inclusion of a progressive termination fine. In other words, that it starts with a low value and is gradually readjusted, as Marcos Leonardo has a chance to play.
Santos, on the other hand, does not accept this condition for fear of seeing a club in Brazil or abroad deposit the initial amount days after the signing of the new contract and take Menino da Vila for an amount below what the directors believe they can come to receive in the future.
The decision of the alvinegra summit is to sign the renewal by the end of 2025 with a fixed fine of 30 million euros (R$ 196 million in the day’s quotation).
Marcos Leonardo has a contract in force until October 2022. Therefore, if a new agreement is not signed, from April onwards he is free to sign a pre-contract and leave the club for free at the end of the contract.