Santos seeks to forward classification in Copinha against Rondoniense

Santos continues fighting for classification in the Copa São Paulo. This Thursday, the team will make its second match for the 2022 edition, this time against Rondoniense. If they win, the Fish leaves its classification for the knockout well underway.

The team is coming off a 2-1 victory in the debut match, played last Monday, against Operário, who even went ahead of the scoreboard, but suffered the comeback with goals from Santos Barbosa and Rwan Seco.

With the victory, Santos went to three points in the table. At the moment, it leads group 8 alongside Ferroviária, who also won their first match. Without scoring, Rondoniense and Operário share the last place. The first and second place in each of the 32 keys advance to the next stage.

For the next game, Santos will have the reinforcement of striker Weslley Patati, who had been removed from the team because of covid-19. Now tested negative, Weslley was reinstated. Even so, the team that goes to the field must be the same against Operário.

So the likely team is: Diogenes; Sandro, Jair Paula, Derick and Lucas Pires; Jhonnatan, João Victor and Rwan; Fernandinho, Victor Michell and Lucas Barbosa.

The ball rolls to Santos and Rondoniense at 21:45 (GMT), in Araraquara. Before ending its participation in the group stage, Peixe will also face Ferroviária, for the last round, on Sunday, also in Araraquara.

