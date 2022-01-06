São Bento player is sick, collapses on the field and leaves the ambulance Copinha game | Junior soccer SP cup

Midfielder Lucas Santana, from São Bento, had to leave the Baetão stadium, in São Bernardo do Campo, in an ambulance after getting sick on the field during the clash against EC São Bernardo, valid for the debut of the teams in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup.

At 17 minutes into the second half, the player collapsed on the field after apparently suffering a malaise. The match referee went to the player and requested medical assistance. After the first appointments, the ambulance entered the field to remove the player to an emergency care unit.

After undergoing examinations in the head and spine, Lucas was released by the doctors and is with the São Bento delegation. The player will have to spend 24 hours without doing any physical activity on medical advice.

With only one mobile ICU at Baetão stadium, the game needed to be paralyzed for 27 minutes until the arrival of a new medical team.

