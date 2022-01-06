São Paulo City Hall asks Ministry of Health to reduce isolation time for asymptomatic Covid cases to 5 days | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo asked the Ministry of Health on Thursday (6) to reduce the time of isolation of asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 to 5 days. Symptomatic cases will remain as they are, with isolation for 10 to 14 days. The goal is for this to become the new recommendation of the municipal health network.

According to the CDC, the change is driven by well-known scientific evidence, which demonstrates that most transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 virus occurs early in the disease course, “usually 1 or 2 days before the onset of symptoms and 2 or 3 days later”.

In an official letter sent to Minister Marcelo Queiroga, the City of São Paulo says that “mass vaccination has already concretely reflected in the low number of people who present symptoms and severity of the disease caused by Covid”.

In the municipal network, 134 people are hospitalized with Covid this Wednesday, 37 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and 97 in wards.

According to the City of São Paulo, the coverage of complete vaccination – with two doses or a single dose – of the population over 18 years old reaches 103%.