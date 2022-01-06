São Paulo City Hall cancels street carnival and holds parades at Sambódromo do Anhembi | Carnival 2022 in São Paulo

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), announced this Thursday (6) the cancellation of the São Paulo street carnival in 2022 due to the advance of Covid-19 in the city, after the arrival of the omicron variant.

Despite the cancellation, Nunes kept the parades of the samba schools in SP at Sambódromo do Anhembi, which should take place on February 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th. However, the parades can only take place if the League accepts the sanitary protocols.

“Due to the epidemiological situation, the Street Carnival of SP is cancelled. We are going to sit down with the League of Samba Schools to agree a protocol for the performance of parades in the sambódromo. If they accept the protocols, the parades will be maintained,” he said Mayor Ricardo Nunes.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the protocols have not yet been defined, but will be guided by the requirements of the city’s health surveillance, in partnership with the League.

“We are going to sit down with the League of Schools to establish these protocols in accordance with the requirements of the Sanitary Surveillance. Our concern is not only with the parades, but also with the crowds in the rehearsals,” stated Aparecido.

The solution is similar to the one announced by the City of Rio de Janeiro, which kept the parades in the Marquês de Sapucaí, but canceled the departure of the street blocks in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

2 of 4 Panel with recommendations from the São Paulo city health committee presented at a meeting with the mayor held this Thursday (6) — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Panel with recommendations from the health committee of the city of São Paulo presented at a meeting with the mayor held this Thursday (6) — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

The decision of the mayor of São Paulo came after a meeting with representatives of the Health Surveillance and the Municipal Health Department (SMS), who presented a study on the behavior of Covid-19 in the city in recent months. Based on the study, Nunes decided to cancel the street festivities in the city.

Intensification of vaccination and booster doses against Covid-19;

Maintain the mandatory use of masks in the community, as well as other non-pharmacological measures;

Hand sanitize;

Respiratory tag;

That any type of agglomeration where it is not possible to have safe sanitary control be avoided

Cancellation of all activities related to the 2022 street carnival in the capital, as well as activities that do not have sanitary control

The data show the rise in Covid contamination. According to data from the Municipal Surveillance, the city can already register a number of cases of the disease greater than the second wave, in 2021.

3 of 4 Health surveillance chart on possible cases of Covid-19 and Flu Syndrome in the city of São Paulo — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Health surveillance chart on possible cases of Covid-19 and Flu Syndrome in the city of São Paulo — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

With the cancellation of the street blocks’ parades, Ambev, which was chosen as the sponsor of the street carnival in 2021, will no longer pay the city the amount of R$23 million stipulated in the sponsorship contract signed last year.

The amount had not yet been collected to the city’s coffers due to the lack of definition of the event since the end of 2020.

250 blocks cancel participation

On Wednesday (5), three entities of São Paulo’s street blocks published a public manifesto in which they cancel the participation of around 250 blocks in the city’s street carnival and say they do not accept to participate in closed events at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in Zona Sul, as it is being studied.

In the document called “I love you São Paulo, but I’m not going to make your Carnival…”, sector entities claim that “the majority of the blocks participating in the Collectives communicate that they will not go out on the streets in this 2022 Carnival, even that the party be authorized” by the municipal administration.

The blocks’ manifesto is signed by the São Paulo Street Carnival Blocks Forum, the State’s Street Carnival Blocks Union (UBCRESP) and the SP Carnival Women’s Commission. These entities represent traditional blocks of the city such as Acadêmicos da Cerca Frango, Jegue Elétrico, Bloco do Abrava, Remember Me I’m Going, General Sanatorium, Bloco Gambiarra, among others.

The group affirms that “it is the obligation of the Public Power to be strict in the observance of sanitary rules in all events that already happen and will happen in the City of São Paulo” and they do not accept alternatives other than preserving the lives of São Paulo residents.

“We all agree that Carnival will not cease to be celebrated, even by Blocks that so wish, but we hope that each group or citizen who wants to celebrate life will do so thinking about the best way to preserve life! (…) We do not admit the possibility of holding a ‘Street Carnival’ event in enclosed places, outdoors, such as the Interlagos Racetrack, Memorial da América Latina, Jockey Club, Sambódromo and others. This is an alternative for the private sector”, stated the document (see the full text here).

According to Edson Aparecido, the municipal administration is studying canceling the street festivities and maintaining the samba schools’ performances at the Sambódromo do Anhembi, as announced by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall.

The possibility of transferring street events to controlled locations, such as Interlagos and the Memorial da América Latina, was also discussed by municipal authorities in meetings with the blocks, where the possibility of greater control of participants and the requirement of a vaccine passport with two doses.

However, street block entities claim that these controls will not be effective in preventing an explosion of Covid-19 cases in the city.

“Before Christmas, experiments were carried out with restricted trials in some blocks and the result was frightening for many of them. Even in open places, requiring the use of a mask and presentation of vaccinations, many people in the blocks were contaminated by Covid. This lit a warning sign for us that we cannot rely solely on these measures to prevent and increase the number of cases of the disease”, said Thais Haliski, representative of ‘Acadêmicos do Cerca Frango’ and founder of the São Paulo Women’s Carnival Commission.

“We got together and opened the discussion between the blocks because we understand that it is necessary to make our assessment public that closed events with presentation only of the vaccine passport will not prevent the spread of the disease at that moment”, completed Haliski.

“We don’t want to be blamed in March for an uncontrolled disease due to street festivities. We know that there are a lot of blocks that have not yet positioned themselves and want the carnival to take place in restricted places. But about 1/3 of the blocks that signed the manifesto say they are prioritizing the general health of the population in the country’s biggest sanitary crisis, which has not ended in the city yet”, said the coordinator of the SP Street Blocks Forum, José Cury, founder of the ‘Me Remember Me Vou’ block.

4 of 4 Bell Marques’ block at the 2020 SP carnival — Photo: Marcelo Chello/Estadão Content Bell Marques’ block at the 2020 SP carnival — Photo: Marcelo Chello/Estadão Content

In the public letter, the street block organizations ask the São Paulo City Hall to find development alternatives for the blocks that need financial help to remain active in São Paulo, as the city may have the second year in a row without public celebrations .

“We call on the Municipal Secretariats traditionally involved in Street Carnival to present, on behalf of the City, realistic and feasible alternatives for the promotion of Art, Culture and Informal Economy related to Carnival Blocks in each Region of São Paulo, considering their economic needs. (…) We ask that promotion programs be offered that specifically reach all the registered blocks, within a proportionality referring to their needs, with assessment carried out by them in a commission constituted by the current Collective Carnivalists of the City”, stated the manifesto.

Signatory of the letter, José Cury said that the municipal administration needs to call the blocks to talk and urgently think about alternatives to promote the survival of blocks in SP with the absence of street carnival for the second year in a row.

“Some blocks have already filed a proposal with the City Hall to finance small parties on the outskirts and find other alternatives to help the groups. Ideas abound, but since October the Nunes administration could have called the blocks to talk and think about a plan B, but nothing was done,” he declared.

Different decision for samba schools

On December 31, the Health Secretary of the city of SP, Edson Aparecido, had told the g1 and the GloboNews that it is possible that there are different guidelines in relation to the samba school parades at the Sambódromo do Anhembi and the street carnival in the city of São Paulo, such as in Rio de Janeiro.

The secretary explained that this is due to the fact that the Sambódromo do Anhembi, in the North Zone, has a kind of “control” of the public, a different scenario from the street carnival.

The place can adopt fundamental practices for the control of the pandemic, such as the requirement of a vaccine passport so that people have access to Anhembi and also the mandatory use of masks.

The omicron variant of Covid-19 already represents 50% of the prevalence of new confirmed cases of the disease in the city of São Paulo, according to a survey released by the city of São Paulo.

At the moment, the municipality counts 69 cases of the new variant. The data are preliminary, and the genetic sequencing of the disease variants was carried out in partnership with the Butantan Institute.

At least 110 residents of the city of São Paulo were diagnosed with flu and Covid-19 at the same time since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released this Tuesday (4) by the Health Department of the capital.

The daily average of new admissions for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in the ward and ICU also doubled in 23 days in the state of São Paulo. This Tuesday (4), there were 566 new admissions, against 283 on December 13, 2021.

Although it is lower than the worst moments of the pandemic, the number is already similar to that verified in September 2021. The average of admissions considers the number of new admissions to ward or ICU beds of patients with confirmed or suspected Covid- 19.

Given the blackout in the data on confirmed cases of the disease, the indicator of hospitalizations is one of the main statistics for monitoring the pandemic in the state.