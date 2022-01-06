São Paulo forwards loan from Liziero to Internacional | football

São Paulo sent the loan of midfielder Lizeiro to Internacional. The agreement is valid for one year and has a fixed purchase option at the end of the contract.

The information was confirmed by the ge with sources linked to the Morumbi club.

The defensive midfielder was not in Rogério Ceni’s plans for this season and lost ground with the arrival of the coach.

After a good first half under Crespo’s command, the player was passed over on many occasions and ended 2021 as an alternative to the squad, despite his good performance in the derby against Corinthians.

Revealed by São Paulo, the 23-year-old player played 48 games last year. He rocked the net on two occasions and contributed two assists.

The negotiation has nothing to do with the arrival of Patrick, Inter midfielder, in São Paulo. The 29-year-old is close to being announced by Tricolor with a two-season contract.