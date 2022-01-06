São Paulo grows in the 2nd half and debuts with a victory over CSE in Copinha – 01/05/2022

THE São Paulo debuted at Copinha tonight (5), at Anacleto Campanella, in São Caetano do Sul, and overcame the difficulties of the first half to ensure, in the final stage, a 2-0 victory against CSE-AL. The goals were scored by Pedrinho, with a penalty, and Vitinho, in a beautiful free kick.

With the result, Tricolor Paulista shares the leadership of Group 21 with São Caetano, who also won in the first round. By the number of goals scored (3-1 over Desportiva Perilima-PB), since the balance is also equal, ABC’s team is the first place.

In the opening 45 minutes, Tricolor Paulista struggled to overcome the strong marking from Alagoas, and the dispute was more truncated than technical. The only clear chance during the first half was in the 37th minute, when, after a mistake made by the CSE defense, Caio took advantage of the excess and tried to cover, but the defense cut short. On the rebound, Facundo Milán headed in and was blocked.

The scenario changed right at the beginning of the final stage, at five minutes, when Patryck invaded the area from the left and suffered a penalty from Vinícius. On the kick, Pedrinho hit Bruno’s knee badly, but the ball just deflected the goalkeeper before entering the goal.

With the advantage, the São Paulo boys gained space, improved in the match and were more incisive in attack. At 21, Pedrinho accelerated, made a great move down the left and played for João, who delivered it to Vitinho’s firm kick, but the ball exploded on the crossbar.

The Tricolor continued pressing and expanded after 34 minutes. In a free kick, left-handed Vitinho hit a nice kick and hit Bruno’s right angle, with no chance for the CSE archer.

There was still time for a second penalty kick for São Paulo, at 42, after Buga’s foul on Negrucci. On the charge, however, João Adriano hit badly, and Bruno made a great save, preventing the São Paulo team from taking the lead in the bracket according to the tie-breaking criteria.

The team used tonight by coach Alex, renowned midfielder with spells in Cruzeiro, Palmeiras and Coritiba, was formed by Young; Pagé (Nathan), Luizão (Belém), Beraldo and Patryck; Pablo, Léo (Palmberg) and Pedrinho (Negrucci); Caio (João Adriano), Vitinho and Facundo Milán (Talles Wander).

In the next round, on Saturday (8), Tricolor Paulista will face Perilima, at 9:30 pm. In the other game of Group 21, at 19:15, CSE will face São Caetano, leader of the group.