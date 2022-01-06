São Paulo sees salary as the biggest obstacle to hire Soteldo – 06/01/2022

São Paulo has not given up on its attempt to sign Venezuela’s Yefferson Soteldo. Morumbi’s team continues in conversations with Toronto FC, the player’s current club, and tries to find ways to make the deal viable. For now, the club considers it more difficult to afford the high salary received by the striker.

Soteldo has one of the highest salaries in the Toronto FC squad. The 24-year-old player belongs to the list of “designated players” of the team, which are the athletes authorized to earn money above the salary ceiling determined by the MLS. In addition to Soteldo, the others on the team are Spaniard Alejandro Pozuelo and American Jozy Altidore.

The engineering to make Soteldo viable is similar to the attempt made by Douglas Costa. São Paulo hopes to settle with a partner that accepts to pay all or, at least, a good part of the player’s wages.

São Paulo is going through a serious financial crisis and has been trying to clear the payroll in order to have more investment power in the soccer market. So far, 10 players have already left the São Paulo squad. The trend is for this number to increase until the beginning of Paulistão.

On Soteldo’s side, there is no rush to define the future, whether with São Paulo or any other club. THE UOL Sport heard from members of the player’s staff that the current focus is on the pre-season to be played with Toronto. He has a contract with the Canadian club until the end of 2024.

The feeling that the negotiation should not be quick also surrounds Morumbi. The football department awaits the progress of negotiations while it maintains conversations with Douglas Costa. The understanding is that it will be possible to bring only one player with high investment. The striker still has a contract with Grêmio and would need to terminate it in Porto Alegre before moving forward with negotiations with São Paulo.

Regardless of who the target is, São Paulo has time to negotiate. The Brazilian transfer window opens only on January 19th and closes on April 12th. The first commitment of the Morumbi team will be on January 27, when they debut in Paulistão against Guarani.